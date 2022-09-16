September to Remember: Five Remarkable Events at Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta

This September, Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta has set five remarkable events to celebrate with your friends and colleagues!

Starting from a fantastic collaboration with Michelin-star Chef Matteo Vigotti at OKU; a classical music soiree in collaboration with Aula Simfonia Jakarta, Oktoberfest at Paulaner Brauhaus Jakarta; the re-opening of Kempinski The Spa to a charity auction in collaboration with Techno gym and young talented artist Amotsyamsurimuda to mark the National sports day. Not to mention an interesting raclette feast at Signatures buffet is something that you don’t want to miss!

Michelin-star Chef Matteo Vigotti at OKU

Experience an unparalleled dining experience with Italian Michelin-star chef Matteo Vigotti at OKU. The celebrated connoisseur’s cuisine, which touches people by presenting sublime ingredients in new, creative combinations, is proposed with stylistic coherence. Located in the heart of the city of Jakarta, OKU serves you the most authentic contemporary Japanese cuisine in town.

Michelin-star Chef Matteo Vigotti at OKU is available from 16–18th September 2022 with prices starting from Rp850,000++ per person for a four-course lunch set menu and Rp1.6 million++ per person for a six-course dinner set menu.

For reservations, please call 021 2358 3896 or WhatsApp at 0817 0070 059.

A Classical Music Soiree with Aula Simfonia Jakarta

Experience an evening with the acclaimed Aula Simfonia Jakarta, mesmerising you through an exquisite four-course dinner at the timeless Bali Room. A Classical Music Soiree is taking place on 30th September 2022, starting at 7pm featuring:

Seul Bi Lee (violin) – the concertmaster of the Jakarta Simfonia Orchestra. As a chamber music player in Indonesia, she has collaborated with Iswargia Sudarno, Alfred Sugiri, Bryant Gozali and other famous Indonesian musicians.

Oki (violin) – majored in Music Education at the Indonesian Art Institute (2005) while continuing her violin studies with Drs Pipin Graibaldi. Oki joined the Jakarta Simfonia Orchestra (Dr Stephen Tong) as a second violin assistant in 2011, and she is also part of the Twilite Orchestra (Addie MS).

Jane Sutiono (viola) – as principal violist of the Jakarta Sinfonia Orchestra and Bandung Philharmonic, she is also a member of the Jakarta Sinfonietta, while teaching in the Music Paruh Waktu programme.

Bryant Gozali (cello) – Co-Principal Cellist at the Jakarta Simfonia Orchestra and specialises in chamber music.

For more information, please call 021 2358 3800 or WhatsApp 08170050 075.

Oktoberfest at Paulaner Brauhaus Jakarta

Flown in from Austria, the famous Sweet Chili Band will entertain you with traditional German music and games with great prizes. Save the dates!

28th September-9th October 2022 starting from 6pm onwards:

Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday are priced at Rp700,000+++ per person

Friday and Saturday are priced at Rp1 million+++ per person.

These prices include pretzels, cold cuts, sausages, free-flow Paulaner beers, a special Oktoberfest brew and a signature Paulaner Oktoberfest Mug souvenir! Get the early-bird offer of 10 percent off until 12th of September.

Book your seat via 021 2358 3871 or WhatsApp 0877 7503 7505.

Kempinski The Spa Reopens

Kempinski The Spa is back to welcome guests with the sanctuary spa treatments at the heart of the city. Operated under strict health protocol to ensure safety and hygiene, Kempinski The Spa is ready to pamper guests with personalised treatments to elevate the spirit, relax the body, and invigorate the mind. Embark on a rejuvenating journey inspired by the European cycle of the seasons as well as Indonesian traditional massage including Javanese and Balinese massages that promise an ultimate escape from the bustle of city life.

Covering an area of some 140 sqm with 10 cosy rooms, Kempinski The Spa has been designed to provide every guest with a personal sanctuary away from the hectic pace of modern city life. Using only the finest natural products and herbs, the team of professional therapists offers you the ultimate spa experience.

Get an exclusive offer 25 percent off for BCA credit cards or 15 percent off for BRI credit card users. Kempinski the Spa is open every day from 9am-9pm.

To reserve, please contact 021 2358 3800 or WhatsApp +62 878 8000 8909.

Charity Auctions in collaboration with Technogym and Amotsyamsurimuda

To commemorate National sports day, Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta is collaborating with Technogym Indonesia, the leading designer of gym equipment and fitness solutions, to host a charity auction for the forgotten National sports heroes. At this special event, the young talented fashion designer Amotsyamsurimuda is appointed to create a unique and artisanal design for the Technogym bench and case which will later be available for an online auction and showcased in the hotel lobby from 9-30th September 2022.

“I am so thrilled and proud to be a part of this inspiring event, and I can’t wait to unveil this art piece to the public,” said Amot.

Everyone can join this online auction by putting their bid through the link https://bit.ly/3ANgx1y or simply scanning the barcode. The minimum bid for the Technogym case starts from Rp15 million and Rp32 million for the Technogym bench.

“We hope that this good initiative will be well accepted by the community, especially for art and sports lovers,” said Aulianty Fellina, Director of Marketing and Communication Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta. “The purpose of this collaboration event is to give a special appreciation to the forgotten Indonesian sports heroes who have contributed to international sports competitions back then.”

Raclette Feast at Signatures Restaurant

Take your weekend brunch and dinner to the next level with a traditional Swiss cheese, melted and poured onto the side dishes of your choice. Located in the heart of the city of Jakarta, Signatures makes the ideal place for an unforgettable weekend buffet. Raclette feast at Signatures is available throughout September.

An all-day dining restaurant, Signatures Restaurant offers an a la carte and a la minute buffet and an open-kitchen concept with Western, Asian and Indonesian culinary stations and also European bakery selections. Located at Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta’s lobby level of Ramayana Wing, Signatures Restaurant opens daily from 6am to 10pm.

Prices: