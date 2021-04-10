Kinderland will be conducting a Donation Drive as part of its CSR program “Kinderland Gives Back”.

With this Charity Drive, children will have the experience of spreading goodwill to those who are in need and will in turn be grateful for what they have. Natural disasters had hit some parts of Indonesia recently. These major devastating disasters had left thousands of people homeless and children under nourished. Our hearts go out to all the victims of these disasters.

As part of the Charity Drive, Kinderland organised “Care Packages” for the CHILDREN of Floods in Muara Gembong Bekasi, Cilacap and Pasuruan, Mid-Jawa. Items in these “Care Packages” include milk, nutritious biscuits, small-sized toys and children’s new or used clothes. These packages will be donated through a non-profit organisation under The Cagar Foundation named Donasibarang.org, a national-based charity foundation that helps people or the community in need. This NGO is working closely with a group of volunteers who are currently active in helping the victims of disasters. Kinderland will be transporting all donations to their office in Bekasi on 12th April 2021 and they will be transporting all of the gathered donations to the disaster victim campsite.

Despite the pandemic hitting everyone, the beloved parents of Kinderland still donated what they can to help the disaster victims and a precious lesson is conveyed to the children about compassion and kindness.

Donasi Barang

1.a. About Donasibarang.org

Donasibarang.org is under Cagar Foundation. Cagar Foundation is a national-based charity foundation that helps people in need. Cagar Foundation was established in 2007, with the purpose to help children with special needs. Then as years go by, it became a charity foundation that serves not only for special needs children, but also:

Donasi Barang (Used clothes, blankets, furniture, dolls, toys)

Donasi Pendidikan (Books, papers, boxes)

Donasi Kesehatan (Wheelchair, medicine, medical equipment)

1.b. Where can you drop off the donation?

Address: Jl. H Ilyas no 24, RT 03/RW 012, Jakamulya, South Bekasi, West Java, 17146.

Pick up service: Donasi Barang will pick up our donation to our place. A minimum of five boxes will be in the size of a mineral water box.

1.c. Where is the donation distributed?

All across Indonesia in need.

Other Information