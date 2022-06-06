Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach Celebrates Fifth Anniversary

Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach has spent the last five years celebrating people, history, and the richness of its local area of Seminyak since its opening on 16th June.

Now, the hotel is ready to enter its next phase of glory with a series of five senses celebrations with the Fantastic 5 Festival, which will kick off with a range of exciting deals and activities right throughout the resort. The festivities include a special room offer, a spa deal, an extravagant sunset play at SugarSand, daily resort activities, food and beverage offers, and much more throughout June.

A celebratory room offer invites guests to dive into Bali’s neighbourhood journey this June. With a minimum stay of three nights, guests will be able to enjoy daily breakfast, body massages for two, a one-time airport transfer, a welcome gift, and a five-course dinner for two at Makase Bali. This offer is priced at Rp5 million nett per night per suite.

To spice things up, one lucky guest will also get a complimentary trip to five of Bali’s most picturesque locations, an itinerary that has been specially crafted by Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach’s team. This is a true representation of how the hotel wishes its guests to feel welcomed and make meaningful connections in Bali during their trip.

For those seeking to ignite their sense of touch and enjoy some relaxation, Sava Spa also comes to the festival with a limited time offer. Throughout June, guests can enjoy an Rp555,000 net per person signature Sava Spa full body massage for 60 minutes. Sava Spa offers a complete head to toe experience, with a full menu of pampering treatments designed for deep relaxation, which unites modern, holistic, natural healing with traditional, local wisdom. The spa’s exquisite body care collection, local herbs, Balinese rice and fresh sea salt provide the therapeutic benefits that make a trip to Sava Spa a transformational experience.

The festivities continue at SugarSand, the favourite sunset spot on Seminyak beach. Enjoy the vibrant Seminyak vibes with a five-hour DJ performance, five happy hours of mixing eclectic cocktails, and best of all, 50 percent off the entire menu for the whole day on 16th June 2022. Serving a series of locally crafted cocktails from Tropikalia, Yin & Yang, Tequila Sunset to the series of slow infused G&T, SugarSand definitely should be people’s to go venue, no matter what their occasion is, be it during a business trip, for leisure or even for the local guests from around the neighbourhood.

The hotel has grown bigger and better with the strong influence from the Seminyak community for the past five years. For those staying this June, the neighbourhood host (staff) will be providing guests with a series of daily activities to ignite and amplify their local experiences. From mask painting, yoga sessions, cardio classes, to artsy and crafty activities such as signboard painting, Endek painting, Balinese dress up, drawing, colouring and much more. Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach is here to help guests illuminate the world within the neighbourhood.

Not to forget on supporting the local communities, the hotel will also be visiting and donating to local communities in Bali from Sanatana Dharma orphanage in Negara, Semara Putra orphanage in Klungkung, Anika Linden Centre and also environmental foundations Plastic Exchange.

Finally, a surprise collaboration between Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach and Redz Surfboard Bali will form the basis of a unique new art piece. Made from used surfboards, the show-stopping installation will greet guests in the resort’s neighbourhood Gallery (lobby). The idea behind this art installation is from the well-known surfing culture of Seminyak, combined with the current issue of the environment, highlighting the reduce, reuse, and recycle practice that has become the new normal. Stay surprised and find out more about the art installation.

Please visit www.hotelindigo.com/seminyak or www.seminyak.hotelindigo.com for more details on Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach.