Handpicked Holidays by IHG Hotels & Resorts is a collection of all-inclusive packages exclusively to IHG Rewards loyalty members.

As one of the largest hotel companies in the world, loyalty members can enjoy privileges such as double room upgrades, dining experiences, hotel credit and daily breakfast. First to launch are packages from across 11 participating hotels in Indonesia for stays until 31st October 2021. Additional packages across IHG hotels and resorts in Thailand, Vietnam and South Korea will be added to the platform in the coming months.

Participating hotels and resorts in Indonesia offer accommodation with a minimum two-night stay, daily breakfast, dinner experiences, Rp400,000 hotel credit per booking per stay and room upgrades including a double upgrade for IHG Rewards Platinum Elite and Spire Elite members, as well as InterContinental Ambassador members. Packages are thoughtfully handpicked for IHG Rewards members who can book with confidence, knowing that they can change dates up to 48 hours prior to travel, directly with the hotel.

The following is a list of participating hotels in Indonesia:

Jakarta

Bandung

Holiday Inn Bandung Pasteur, from Rp1,125,000

Crowne Plaza Bandung Taman Hutan Raya, from Rp1,280,000

InterContinental Bandung Dago Pakar, from Rp1,925,000

Bali

InterContinental Bali Resort, from Rp1,925,000

Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach, from Rp1,855,000

Holiday Inn Resort Baruna Bali, from Rp1,150,000

Batam

Holiday Inn Resort Batam, from Rp1,425,000

IHG’s commitment to flexibility and cleanliness underpins each package, with guests able to change their travel dates up to 48 hours prior to arrival. The IHG Way of Clean program is rolled out across each hotel and resort, offering confidence and assurance for a safe stay with new, science-led protocols and service measures in partnership with industry-leading experts Cleveland Clinic, Ecolab and Diversey.

To find out more about IHG Rewards or sign up for a complimentary membership, please visit www.ihg.com/rewards.