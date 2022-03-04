Flights From Singapore and Australia Due to Land at Bali 

I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport, Bali reopened flight operations at 6am local time, Friday 4th March 2022, following a 24-hour closure to mark the celebration of Nyepi Day.

“I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport, Bali today has reopened domestic and international flights according to the NOTAM Airnav limit Number A0031/22NOTAMN, and all personnel have carried out their usual duties,” said General Manager of PT Angkasa Pura I I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport, Herry AY Sikado.

The airport reopening began with the arrival of flights from Jakarta at 7:12am local time and the first departure at 8:30am local time, bound for Jakarta.

This Friday also marks inaugural special international flights after Nyepi. Jetstar airline served flights from Singapore at 9:55am and another at 10:45am local Bali time.

The airline is also serving flights from all major cities in Australia with low airfare fees, noting that travellers can adjust to possible travel changes. Aside from Jetstar, Garuda Indonesia is running an inaugural flight from Sydney, Australia.

Sikado added, “Our prediction is that after Nyepi, flight traffic will increase especially for those who come because there are Saturday and Sunday holidays, which means that many people choose to take vacations at that time,” he said.