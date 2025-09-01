Heritage Beach Garden by The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali

Framed by swaying palms, kissed by the sea breeze, and blessed with uninterrupted views of the majestic Mount Agung, The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali proudly unveils its newest treasure: Heritage Beach Garden, a spectacular beachfront wedding venue designed for truly unforgettable celebrations of love.

Spanning 1,053 square metres of beautifully landscaped grounds, this open-air venue can accommodate up to 600 guests for banquets, making it one of the most spacious and versatile seaside event destinations in southern Bali. Whether it’s an intimate ceremony beneath the golden sky or a grand evening reception under the stars, Heritage Beach Garden invites couples to say “I do” amidst Bali’s natural beauty and timeless romance.

Set in a premium beachfront location, this flexible garden setting allows seamless transitions between ceremony, cocktail hour, and dinner reception — all while maintaining the soothing soundtrack of the ocean waves. The design embodies refined island elegance, while offering the versatility to host a wide range of themes, from tropical chic and boho luxe to contemporary minimalism.

“At Westin, we believe every celebration should feel both personal and inspired,” says Sander Looijen, General Manager of The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali. “Heritage Beach Garden was designed with intention, to be a canvas for love stories, a place where couples can create deeply meaningful moments with nature, family, and culture as their witnesses.”

What sets Heritage Beach Garden apart is not only its scale and scenery, but also the signature Westin touch: nourishing cuisine prepared with care, personalised service rooted in genuine hospitality, and a holistic approach to well-being that enhances every guest experience — from bridal preparations to farewell brunches.

To celebrate its launch, The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali is delighted to offer a special wedding promotion: 15% off for bookings confirmed before September 30, 2025.

Begin your forever in the heart of Bali. Discover Heritage Beach Garden and plan your dream beachfront wedding with Westin’s timeless hospitality and thoughtful touches. For enquiries and reservations, contact our wedding specialists at weddings.bali@westin.com or call +62 361 771906.

THE WESTIN RESORT NUSA DUA, BALI

Kawasan Pariwisata Nusa Dua,

BTDC Lot N-3, Nusa Dua 80363,

Bali, Indonesia

T +62 361 771.906

F +62 361 771.908

westin.com/bali

With Bali continuing to shine as one of the world’s most sought-after wedding destinations, Heritage Beach Garden adds a bold and beautiful new chapter to Nusa Dua’s legacy. At this venue, dreams meet the sea.