The 2025 Celebrate Wellness at The Westin Nusa Dua

The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali, successfully hosted the 9th annual edition of Celebrate Wellness on Saturday, the 2nd of August 2025, at Bali International Convention Centre, bringing together 263 participants for a full day of rejuvenation, inspiration, and shared commitment to a healthier, more balanced lifestyle.

This signature event continues to position Westin as a leading voice in wellness hospitality, echoing our core pillars of Move Well, Eat Well, and Feel Well. From high-energy HIIT sessions to tranquil beachfront moments, guests explored the latest in holistic well-being, anchored in this year’s theme of “celebrating the journey, not just the destination.”

This year’s main sponsor, Adidas Indonesia, played a key role in elevating the guest experience. All participants and event crew received exclusive Adidas jerseys, while wellness experts were fully outfitted in head-to-toe Adidas performance wear. The event also welcomed several adidas wellness ambassadors, who actively engaged with the crowd and inspired them through movement. The Adidas booth offered exclusive deals and activations, further adding to the excitement and value for attendees.

“We are proud to see Celebrate Wellness continue growing each year as a platform where wellness leaders and enthusiasts come together to share energy, knowledge, and positive habits,” said Mr. Sander Looijen, General Manager of The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali. “Our partnership with Adidas this year allowed us to bring an even higher standard of performance, support, and style to the experience. We are deeply grateful to all our collaborators, and we look forward to expanding this legacy in years to come.”

The day featured dynamic sessions led by regional and national wellness icons, including:

Pilates on Mat – Strengthen, Stretch and Align with Dr. Jitendra Pokhriyal of The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali

Surrender and Flow – Breath and Sound Journey by Jojo Struys, Wellness Personality and Founder of OhanaJo Studio, Malaysia

Healthy Lifestyle Workshop by Dr Tirta Mandira Hudhi, MBA, General Practitioner and Entrepreneur

HIIT – Blaze and Burn with Healthy & Fitness Tips by Indonesia Content Creator and Wellness Influencer Jennifer Bachdim

Guests were treated to a nutrient-rich lunch, Nutrition and Culinary Artistry curated by Dr. Jitendra Pokhriyal and The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali’s Hamabe Japanese Restaurant Chef Edwin St. Ana.

The day concluded with Wellness Rendezvous, a heartfelt finale held at the Lobby Terrace, where Wellness Experts, supporters, and participants came together for a cheerful gathering over refreshing drinks and light treats. The evening featured an energising jump rope performance by Jump Rope Bali, and our General Manager expressed his sincere thanks to all for their amazing support throughout Celebrate Wellness.

Each participant also went home with an impressive Celebrate Wellness goodie bag packed with thoughtful wellness items — a fitting close to an inspiring, energising event.

Celebrate Wellness 2025 once again proved that wellness is more than just a trend — it’s a way of life. With steadfast support from wellness experts, passionate communities, and valued partners, The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali continues to set new standards for immersive wellness experiences in the region.