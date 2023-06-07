The Ultimate Foodie Guide for Healthy Food Spots in Bali

Bali is known for being the mecca of healthy food for everyone from vegans to surfers to yogis.

No matter what food preference you have, there is always a healthy food options thanks to this paradise island’s organic products. However, you might get lost in the abundance of cafes and restaurants. Don’t worry, we have got you covered. Here are the best healthy food spots in Bali for all tastes.

Bali Buda

Bali Buda is one of the most famous and oldest cafes and shops in Bali that offers fully organic products. You won’t believe how healthy food can be that delicious. They have a variety of breakfast and lunch meals, bowls, and yummy desserts. Their shop has everything to cook a healthy meal from organic vegetables to homemade sauces and you can also find vegan beauty products. They use eco-friendly banana leaves and

newspaper bags for packaging.

For more information, check out their Instagram @balibuda.

KYND Community

The most popular plant-based cafe on the island, KYND, has two locations in Canggu and Seminyak. For brunch, indulge in the Instagram-famous Paradise Pancakes accompanied by coconut ice cream. While for lunch, eat the buffalo cauliflower wings and salad bowls. Try their original pizza toppings such as smoked vegan ham, and Tandoori chicken – do not forget to have a photo with its famous tropical-pink interiors that KYND is known for!

For more information, check out their Instagram @kyndcommunity.

Living Food Lab

Living Food Lab offers organic raw food that is made with care from start to finish. Pick your healthy meal or create your own salad with fully organic products and their signature sauces.

For more information, check out their Instagram @livingfoodlabbali.

The Shady Shack

Shady Shack is a must-try cafe for those looking for yummy organic food with a nice interior design and a view of rice fields. They have a variety of vegetable and smoothie bowls, vegan breakfast options, and healthy juices. Also, it is famous among digital nomads thanks to its cosy and comfortable ambience.

For more information, check out their Instagram @theshadyshack.

Warung Lokal

This Indonesian street food place allows you to try healthy local food with a great variety of options. Pick your rice type from brown, yellow to white, choose your veggies from the stall, and enjoy your meal.

For more information, check out their Instagram @warunglokal.

I am Vegan Babe

I Am Vegan Babe is the best place for vegan brunches in Canggu. It serves delicious Mexican food, sweet and savoury breakfasts, and amazing desserts. The inside is tropical and stylish with a chill vibe and delightful rice field view.

Don’t leave without trying their cinnamon roll, club sandwich, Bali poke bowl, tacos, and french toast with banana, strawberry, and gelato.

For more information, check out their Instagram @iamveganbabe.

Zest Ubud

Located in Ubud, Zest not only has one of the most impressive interiors but also has yummy and healthy food. Nasi campur, salad bowl, pizza, and sushi rolls are just a few of the organic and locally cultivated items on their menu. Zest Ubud’s laid-back setting, trendy Balinese-inspired decor, and greenery view make it even more charming.

For more information, check out their Instagram @zestubud.

The Sloth Bali

The Sloth Cafe is the place to be for carnivores who are still unsure about plant-based burgers. Despite the fact that you won’t find any meat, there isn’t anything very like a ridiculously hungry veggie lover burger and vegetarian chicken Caesar wrap to fulfil your taste buds. Dive into the mains, yet make a point to save space for dessert; the vegetarian skanky brownie and other treats are not to be missed.

For more information, check out their Instagram @theslothbali.

Secret Spot Bali

One of Canggu’s best and most well-known vegan restaurants is Secret Spot, and it’s not a hidden gem. If you want to spend the day working through emails or meeting up with friends for a quick cup of coffee, their extensive menu, delectable sweet treats, and relaxed, chilled setting are ideal.

For more information, check out their Instagram @secretspotbali.

Cafe Organic

Located in Seminyak, this cafe offers big salad bowls and veggie burgers to loaded toasts and buffalo cauliflower wings. The vegetarian fare on the breakfast, nibbles, and lunch menus is not only beautifully presented but also extremely healthy. Moreover, their drinks such as smoothies, juices, freshly brewed coffees, and fermented teas for a genuinely faultless lunch break are definitely worth trying.

For more information, check out their Instagram @cafeorganicbali.

The Avocado Factory

This place has everything with avocado from avocado on toast and in your burger, to the smoothie bowls! Doesn’t it sound exciting? Have your greens with fresh juice or a good coffee.

For more information, check out their Instagram @theavocadofactory.

The Cashew Tree Collective

Situated in Uluwatu, this cool restaurant offers plenty of vegetarian and vegan dishes on the fully stacked organic menu. Check out their platters of fries and incredible cocktail list.

For more information, check out their Instagram @thecasheewtree.collective.

Alchemy Bali

Think raw food goodness that will nourish your body from the inside out, paired with sweet treats like their decadent banoffee pie and sugar-free ice cream Bounty bars. All of these foods are best enjoyed with a cup of single-origin coffee or chilled kombucha.

For more information, check out their Instagram @alchemybali.

Nalu Bowls

Healthy, sweet, and refreshing all in one. It’s great before or after a surf. With their tropical organic products like coconut, mango, banana, papaya, and spinach finished off with natively constructed crunchy granola – the smoothie bowls here are next level.

For more information, check out their Instagram @nalubowls.

Nude Bali

Situated in Berawa, Nude is famous among Bali foodies, surfers, and yogis. It offers breakfast and lunch with an extraordinary selection of vegan and vegetarian choices. The crowd’s favourites are tart papaya rolls, protein salad, and a smashed pumpkin. In addition to the extensive menu, it has a warm and inviting interior.

For more information, check out their Instagram @nudebali.