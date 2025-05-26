The Legendary Kempi Deli Returns with Bigger Space and Sophisticated Look

Kempi Deli has officially returned with a refreshed appearance and an expanded footprint at Grand Indonesia.

Now occupying a 116-square-metre space on Level 2 of the East Mall, the beloved deli reopens its doors with a refined concept that blends timeless elegance with a warm and welcoming ambience.

The newly designed space, envisioned by Jakarta-based design firm Studio Breu, showcases a calming earth-toned palette, complemented by white oak panelling, brass accents, and an inviting open bar concept that serves as both a central feature and a showcase for the deli’s curated selection of offerings. Guests can now enjoy an array of artisanal viennoiseries, decadent doughnuts, freshly baked bread loaves, and premium cold cuts, all presented in an environment designed for ease of browsing and interaction.

From the exterior, Kempi Deli captivates with fluted glass doors, elegant awnings, and custom Matsuo-tiled walls, while the interior is elevated by Kaspia terrazzo countertops, intimate lighting, antique mirror, and Indonesian pottery that lends a thoughtful nod to local artistry. A collection of cactus adds a refreshing botanical element to the space, further enhancing the deli’s aesthetic with a natural and minimalist charm. The seating is designed with flexibility in mind, offering comfortable sofas, tiered casual seating, and stylish stools—perfect for social gatherings, remote work sessions, or quiet moments of relaxation after a day spent shopping.

Beyond the visual transformation, Kempi Deli’s return also introduces a carefully considered menu that reflects current culinary sensibilities, where quality ingredients, skilled craftsmanship, and comforting flavours take centre stage. A highlight is the Kempinski Sourdough, a robust loaf made using a time-honoured secret recipe passed down through the Kempinski legacy, boasting complex flavour and a crisp, golden crust.

In the viennoiserie selection, Twist Berries (Pistachio Red Berries pastry) is a stand-out, featuring buttery layers filled with rich pistachio cream and topped with fresh berries—while the innovative Pretzel Croissant offers a unique fusion of croissant flakiness with the salty depth of a traditional pretzel. For those with a sweet tooth, the doughnut range is particularly indulgent. The Peanut Butter Doughnut is generously filled with creamy peanut butter and finished with caramelised chopped peanuts. Equally tempting is the Valrhona Dulce Pistachio Doughnut, marrying velvety pistachio cream with Valrhona dulce chocolate and a silky ganache topping.

On the cake front, the Gorgonzola Cheese Tart offers a bold and savoury profile, pairing the distinct flavour of Gorgonzola with a delicate pâte sablée base. Meanwhile, the Hazelnut Cake is a crowd-pleaser, layered with Jivara Valrhona hazelnut cream, house-made hazelnut paste, and salted caramel, finished with a glossy Valrhona coating and chocolate sable for added texture and finesse.

Further enriching the menu is a variety of comfort food favourites and wholesome main courses. Diners can enjoy heartwarming soups, crisp salads, and satisfying sandwiches, alongside all-day breakfast selections such as K-Benedict and the nutrient-packed Chia Seed Bowl. The pasta menu showcases bold flavours and local influences, including the Seafood Sambal Matah Aglio Olio, a vibrant dish of angel hair pasta with prawns, squid, sambal matah, rocket leaves, and kecombrang. The Wagyu Ragout Pappardelle features slow-cooked wagyu beef shank ragout, served with wide ribbons of pappardelle and a generous topping of parmesan, while the indulgent Truffle Carbonara combines linguine with bacon (beef or pork), champignon and shimeji mushrooms, and a fragrant drizzle of truffle oil.

To complement the food offerings, Kempi Deli also presents a thoughtfully curated beverage selection featuring matcha, tea, and freshly brewed coffee—perfect for pairing with your meal or enjoying a comforting standalone sip.

With its renewed identity, elevated culinary offerings, and a thoughtfully designed space that fosters connection and comfort, Kempi Deli firmly re-establishes itself as a lifestyle destination—ideal for morning coffee stops, midday treats, or late afternoon catch-ups in the heart of Jakarta.

Kempi Deli