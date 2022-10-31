Thanksgiving Dinner Feast and Turkey To-Go at The Dharmawangsa Jakarta

This holiday season, gather and celebrate Thanksgiving at The Dharmawangsa Jakarta with a gourmet Thanksgiving Dinner Feast at Jakarta & The Courtyard or enjoy our specially-prepared Turkey To-Go with friends and family in the comfort of your home.

Thanksgiving Dinner Feast at Jakarta & The Courtyard

On Friday 24th November 2022 at 6-10pm, The Dharmawangsa Jakarta invites patrons to enjoy a hearty Thanksgiving buffet dinner with friends and family at Jakarta & The Courtyard. Executive Chef Emmanuel Julio will create a memorable feast including the traditional Thanksgiving turkey complete with delightful side dishes. Guests can also indulge in carving stations serving roasted Australian rib eye and honey-roasted beef ham; savoury specialities from spiced pumpkin soup, macadamia-crusted chicken breast to an old-fashioned beef stew; as well as a decadent dessert buffet by Pastry Chef Imam Mugni such as pumpkin cheesecake trifle, rosemary corn cake with honey and brown butter frosting, and selections of home-style pies such as pecan, peach, and apple pie.

The Thanksgiving Dinner Feast starts at Rp895,000++ per adult and Rp495,000++ per child aged 4-11 years old. Contact F&B Reservation at +62 811-1025-999 to reserve your table.

Roasted Turkey To-Go

Enjoy a classic Thanksgiving meal complete with all the trimmings in the comfort of your home, prepared by Executive Chef Emmanuel Julio which’s available from Tuesday 1st November to Monday 26th December 2022. This indulgent dinner serves 10-15 people and includes a 5-7 kg turkey made with apple and chestnut brioche stuffing, turkey gravy and cranberry relish; two savoury sides of roasted garlic and herb potatoes and truffle mac and cheese; hearty greens including maple-glazed Brussel sprouts with beef bacon, honey-glazed pumpkin and organic carrot, and sauteed baby beans; and freshly-baked brioche rolls and spiced pumpkin pie.

Turkey To-Go is priced at Rp5,985,000++ per set. Contact F&B Reservation at +62 811-1025-999 to order or for more details.