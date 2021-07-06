With Jakarta back in a challenging situation, JW Marriott Hotel Jakarta encourages its loyal patrons to stay at home by providing a delivery and takeaway service called Delivery by JW.

From local favourites to Japanese premium bento boxes to cakes and coffee, these gourmet products are available for pickup at the hotel, through online channels such as GrabFood and Go-Food, or via WhatsApp.

Nasi Nusantara by Sailendra Restaurant offers its various signature rice dishes from across Indonesia, including nasi rembiga from Lombok, nasi ulam Bali, nasi Padang, nasi Manado and nasi Sailendra for Rp180,000 nett per box inclusive of dessert and beverage.

Asuka Japanese Dining brings an exquisite dining experience home with Asuka at Home, including various premium authentic Japanese bento boxes such as sushi yakizakana bento, sashimi unajyu bento, barachirashi, ladies lunch bento and more. These premium bento boxes are available, starting from Rp280,000++ per box.

For those who are looking for light bites and coffee, Chaiholics provides Slice n’ Sip, inclusive of a sliced cake and a coffee of choice, ranging from salted caramel bomboloni, strawberry cheesecake, almond croissant and americano, café latte or cappuccino for Rp100,000 nett.

Please call 021 5798 8888 or WhatsApp 0811 5886 111 to place your orders.