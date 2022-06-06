PA.SO.LA Restaurant and KONG Bali Present “From Bali, With Love”

PA.SO.LA Restaurant & Lounge is collaborating with KONG Bali with an exclusive dining experience called “From Bali, with Love”.

From 3-12th June 2022, TripAdvisor’s number one restaurant in Jakarta welcomes guests by featuring signature dishes by Michelin-Starred Chef Kim Jonsson of KONG Bali. A stellar set menu and a la carte options for lunch and dinner are presented at PA.SO.LA Restaurant, located on Level 6 of The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Pacific Place.

“I’m delighted and honoured to collaborate with PA.SO.LA Restaurant,” says Chef Kim Jonsson. “We would like to invite all guests to experience KONG’s signature dishes in Jakarta and have a memorable dining experience like no other.”

The 35-year-old Swedish chef’s accolades include a Michelin star in the Nordic Michelin guide. With 18 years of experience in high-end establishments in Sweden, France, and Spain, he is now overseeing several upcoming projects in Bali and Lombok, beginning with the already busy upscale bistro KONG, which opened in 2021. The restaurant is located in Canggu, Bali, and offers contemporary bistro-chic styled dishes with personable and refined service.

Chef Kim Jonsson will be bringing some signature KONG dishes to PA.SO.LA Restaurant. These dishes can be enjoyed in a three-course lunch at Rp395,000++ per person starting at noon and a four-course dinner at Rp695,000++ per person starting at 6pm.

The complete menu is as follows:

Amuse bouche

Lobster spoon

Individual tasting spoon of locally-sourced lobster simmered with dill and beer, topped with homemade prawn emulsion and truffle mushroom duxelles.

Starter

Lobster ravioli

Homemade ravioli filled with butter-poached bamboo lobster, pickled jalapeno, and ricotta cheese. Topped with a hazelnut hollandaise and a lobster foam.

Hand-cut beef tartare

Hand-cut US beef accompanied with a fresh tarragon crème. Served with homemade pickled shallots, crispy potato and dried tarragon.

Main Course

Red wine braised beef cheeks

Boneless beef cheeks braised overnight in red wine and herbs, served with confit onion crème and Pommes puree, variation of onion and aromatic herbs.

Barramundi en papillote

Barramundi steamed in parchment paper with fresh garden vegetables, topped with a white wine sauce, dill emulsion and potato tuile.

Dessert

Rhubarb and vanilla

Soft almond cake, rhubarb compote, house churned vanilla ice cream and lemon tuile.

Additional à la carte options are also available, one of them is Iranian sevruga caviar made from the highest-quality farmed sturgeon. This caviar is made from the smallest of the sturgeon fish species, served with toasted brioche, sour cream, and three kinds of onions.

Visit www.pasolajakarta.com or contact (021) 2550 1993 to make your reservations or for more information.