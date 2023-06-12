JW Marriott Hotel Jakarta Enlivens the Joy of Dragon Boat Festival: Bak Chang Feast

A timeless tradition that highlights the perfectly crafted Bak Chang, at Pearl Chinese Restaurant at JW Marriott Hotel Jakarta.

Renowned as the go-to restaurant that specialises in modern Cantonese cuisine in Jakarta, Pearl Chinese Restaurant is committed to preserving many traditional Oriental traditions, including the Dragon Boat Festival. Guests can take advantage of the indulging flavours of Bak Chang which are made meticulously to perfection by the highly skilled Executive Chinese Chef Tee Swe Sem along with his team.

The delectable rice dumplings are crafted in two choices: ‘Hokkien Pork Belly Bak Chang‘ with tender pork belly as the filling, and ‘Hokkien Chicken Bak Chang‘ filled with succulent chicken meat, both are infused with richly savoury spices, and chestnuts, wrapped in fragrant bamboo, then ultimately steamed in lotus leaves.

Priced at Rp98,000+ per piece, the tantalising Hokkien dishes at Pearl Chinese Restaurant are available for both takeaway and delivery until 23rd June 2023 and can be ordered via call at +6221 5798 8888 or WhatsApp at +62811 5886 111.

What better time to fully revel in the blissful occasion than savouring the exclusively created Hokkien delights with beloved family, if not now?