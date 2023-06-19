Bali International Hospital Targets Operation in 2024

BUMN Hospital Holding, PT Pertamina Bina Medika IHC (Indonesia Healthcare Corporation), is constructing the Bali International Hospital (BIH), which is set to become the island’s internationally recognised healthcare facility.

This development aims to discourage Indonesians, especially the middle and upper class, from seeking medical treatment abroad. IHC reports that approximately two million Indonesians still travel overseas for medical care.

“Bali International Hospital is designed as a medical tourism service in Indonesia and plans to commence operations in the second quarter of 2024,” said the Main Director of IHC, Mira Dyah Wahyuni, in a written statement on Sunday 18th June 2023.

The hospital is located in the Health Special Economic Zone (SEZ) of Sanur, spanning five hectares with four floors and 260 wards. Wahyuni also stated that the hospital will be equipped with advanced technology.

Collaborating with Mayo Clinic, a globally renowned and trusted hospital in the US, BIH aims to deliver high-quality services to Indonesian patients with international standards.

BIH will have centres of excellence, known as CONGO (Cardiology, Oncology, Neurology, Gastroentero-Hepatology, and Orthopedic). Additionally, Medical Check-Up (MCU) services and diagnostic centres will be available to ensure comprehensive healthcare services.

The strategic location of BIH facilitates convenience for diaspora health workers to practice.

“Moreover, with the ease of importing medications and medical devices with BPOM permits in the SEZ Health area, we can fulfil the needs of patients with diseases, such as cancer, who often seek treatment abroad due to limited availability of medicines,” she added.

Another advantage, as highlighted by Wahyuni, is BIH’s eco-friendly hospital concept, incorporating environmentally conscious designs, materials, technology, and practices to minimise negative environmental impact. BIH aims to reduce waste, enhance energy efficiency, and promote sustainable and eco-friendly practices.

This project is not only an investment for short-term cost savings but also a long-term commitment to public health and environmental preservation.

“This concept adheres to environmental friendliness, with 183 trees surrounding the building. Additionally, 123 trees were relocated to prevent tree felling within the hospital premises,” she explained.

The hospital’s construction was inaugurated with a groundbreaking ceremony attended by President Joko Widodo, State-Owned Enterprise Minister Erick Thohir, and other relevant ministers in December 2021.