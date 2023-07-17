Indulge in an Exquisite Shabu-Shabu Experience at Hamabe Restaurant, The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali

Hamabe Restaurant at The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali is thrilled to announce the launch of its new Shabu-Shabu venue, offering a delightful Japanese hot pot dining experience like no other.

Shabu-shabu, a traditional Japanese nabemono, brings together the finest ingredients, interactive cooking, and a range of flavourful condiments, promising an unforgettable culinary adventure for guests.

Shabu-shabu is a popular Japanese dining style where thinly sliced prime beef, along with fresh vegetables, is cooked in a flavourful dashi broth right at the table. At Hamabe Restaurant, guests will be treated to a feast featuring premium ingredients sourced for their freshness and quality. Indulge in succulent seafood, thinly sliced prime beef, and an array of farm-fresh vegetables, allowing you to tailor your dining experience to your liking.

One of the highlights of Hamabe’ Shabu-Shabu is the ability to customise your broth. Choose from a range of tantalising options, including rich broths and authentic Japanese varieties, ensuring your soup base perfectly complements the ingredients you select.

To further enhance your dining experience, a selection of savoury condiments awaits. Explore the delicious assortment of dipping sauces, including ponzu, sesame, and spicy chilli, allowing you to elevate the flavours of your chosen ingredients and create your own unique culinary combinations.

At Hamabe, interactive dining is key, and the Shabu-Shabu experience is no exception. Take control of your culinary adventure as you cook your preferred ingredients in the bubbling pot right at your table. Enjoy the delightful aroma and savour each perfectly cooked bite, creating memorable moments with your loved ones.

Complementing the main attraction of Shabu-Shabu, Hamabe offers a variety of delectable side order dishes. From crispy tempura to sushi and robatayaki, the menu presents an array of options to satisfy your cravings and provide a well-rounded dining experience.

“The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali has always been able to present creative gastronomic offerings throughout our dining venues. This time, together with our leading Japanese dining venue in Nusa Dua, Hamabe, the Resort continues to treat our guests with a comforting Shabu-Shabu experience, the perfect offering that complements the Eat Well pillar of the Westin Wellbeing Pillar. Whether you are a connoisseur of Japanese cuisine or looking to embark on a culinary journey, Hamabe’ Shabu-Shabu promises an immersive and unforgettable evening of dining pleasure.” commented Mr Sander Looijen, the resort’s General Manager.

Join us at Hamabe Restaurant, located at The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali, and discover the art of Shabu-Shabu.