The spirit of Ramadan comes to life in the heart of the city. From tasteful iftar to exquisite Eid gifts and tranquil stays, create cherished memories with your loved ones.

With Ramadan approaching, Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta is delighted to extend heartfelt wishes of Ramadan Kareem to you and your loved ones. This month-long holy celebration presents an opportunity for reflection, gratitude, and togetherness, and Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta invites you to join them in celebrating this auspicious occasion.

Eid Gifting

Eid is a time of joy and celebration with traditions that include enjoying sweet Eid foods and giving Eid gifts to family, friends, and loved ones. The pastry team at Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta has carefully curated exquisite gifts beautifully packaged in green and gold filled with seasonal treats such as Nastar, Es Pisang Hijau, Klepon, and a variety of exciting cookie flavours. Offering three enticing options, Kareem, comprising four cookies; Shukran, featuring eight festive treats; and Mubarak, inclusive of twelve festive treats – all starting from Rp688,000 net. Guests can place orders through WhatsApp at +62817 0050 075 or +62817 0060 079.

Iftar Delights at Signatures Restaurant

Guests are welcome to break their fast in the warm and refined elegant setting of Signatures Restaurant from 10th March to 9th April 2024, joining the iftar dining experience filled with a lavish spread of all-time Ramadan favourites, including Indonesian and international delights such as Kambing Guling, Bebek Gulai, Sate Pusut, Nasi Kebuli, and a delightful array of Takjil. Prices start from Rp548,000++ per person on weekdays and Rp785,000++ per person on weekends. Exclusive for BCA credit card holders, guests can take advantage of the special offer by reserving for a minimum of 20 people. Especially for groups, the ‘Ramadan Souq’ offer welcomes group reservations starting from 50 persons with five complimentary spots, and prices starting from Rp1,280,000++ per person. For further information and reservations, please connect with Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta’s team at +62877 7503 7507 or call +6221 2358 3898.

Eid Indulgence at Signatures Restaurant

This Eid holiday, families and loved ones are invited to savour the joy of Eid with a delectable feast at Signatures Restaurant. Set in an elegant and warm ambience, the Eid Buffet features an array of must-have delicacies, including Opor Ayam, Rendang Daging, Ketupat, and a variety of local and international favourites. Priced at Rp785,000++ per person, the Eid Buffet at Signatures Restaurant will be available from 10th to 11th April 2024 during lunch and dinner service. Children aged between 6 and 12 dine at half price. Additionally, guests can take advantage of a 30% discount on all payments. For further information and reservations, please connect with our team at +62877 7503 7507 or call +6221 2358 3898.

Celebratory Cakes

Celebrate the sweetness of Ramadan with specially crafted Ramadan cakes from Kempi Deli. They are featuring the Mubarak Cake with genoise and cheesecake and the Fitr Cake with bitter chocolate sponge and banana cremeux. These delectable treats are available for purchase at Rp533,500++. To secure your order, contact Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta via WhatsApp at +62878 8000 0208 or +62817 0050 075.

Ramadan Retreat

Reviving the spirit of Ramadan, Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta presents an enticing Ramadan and Eid staycation package. Offering the most iconic city views, the package includes optional early breakfast or suhoor meals for two adults and two kids below six years old, with rates starting from Rp2,724,792++ per night. Designed to bring families and loved ones closer, guests are invited to reconnect and create cherished moments this Ramadan. This exclusive offer is valid from 10th March to 15th April 2024. For further information and reservations, please contact the team via WhatsApp at +62817 0791 398; email us at [email protected] or visit www.kempinski.com/jakarta.