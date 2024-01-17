Harmony Feast “The Year of the Dragon“ at InterContinental Bali Resort

InterContinental Bali Resort invites you to welcome the Year of the Wooden Dragon with a delightful Lunar Eve buffet dinner at Taman Gita and KO Restaurant, scheduled for 10th February 2024.

Indulge in an evening of opulence with an exquisite array of Lunar delicacies, including Eight Treasure Soup, Siu Mie Long Live Noodles, Chinese Roasted Peking Duck, and the Lunar tradition of Yee Sang, Ching Bo Leung and more, promising a sensory feast. As part of the celebration, guests will be enchanted by a mesmerising Barongsai dance, symbolising prosperity and good fortune amidst the enchanting atmosphere, creating an ambience that perfectly complements this joyous occasion.

Beyond the culinary delights and cultural performances, don’t miss the Fortune Tree, offering guests the chance to try their luck. This adds an extra layer of excitement to the festivities.

Andry Kurnyawan, Director of Public Relations and Marketing at InterContinental Bali Resort, said “This Lunar tradition is more than just delicious foods and family tradition, it’s a celebration of welcoming the Year of The Wooden Dragon, with hope for prosperity and good fortune.”

Alternatively, craft your extraordinary Lunar festivities at KO Restaurant, where exceptional flavours of Japanese delights await. Indulge in delicate Sushi or a Teppanyaki set prepared by the mastermind, Chef Mitsuaki Senoo, and KO culinary team. Toss for Lunar blessings, ushering in a year of abundance and joy.

Book Now! and secure your space to celebrate this auspicious festivities. Taman Gita is available at Rp650,000++ per person, while KO is available at Rp800,000++ per person.

For more information and reservations: