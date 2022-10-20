Bangladeshis Deported with Incorrect Visas

Immigration Class I South Jakarta has arrested and deported six foreigners from Bangladesh for undertaking activities that were not in accordance with their residence permits.

Head of the immigration office in South Jakarta, Felucia Sengky Ratna explained that her team started receiving reports from the public regarding the presence of several foreigners from Bangladesh living in an apartment unit in the South Jakarta area.

A team from the immigration office was dispatched, including members of the Foreigner Monitoring Team (TIMPORA).

“We found Bangladeshi citizens with the initials AAN, MD AH, ZH, MD SI, AAZ, and MD EA whose presence in Indonesia is sponsored by PT ATI, located in Cikarang, Bekasi Regency,” she said in a statement on Tuesday 18th October 2022.

From the investigation conducted, said Ratna, one person holding a limited stay permit is an investor. Meanwhile, the others are holders of residence permits for visits for business or tourism purposes.

One person, with the initials AAN who claimed to be an investor, said Ratna, did not know anything related to his residence permit, purpose, and activities in Indonesia.

“According to their confession, their daily activities are just sitting in the apartment and occasionally going out to buy food,” said Ratna.

The expiry date of one foreigner’s permit to stay in Indonesia had also passed.

“Of course, we will follow up firmly to anticipate things that are not desirable,” Ratna added.

From their confessions, they came to Indonesia based on an invitation and coordinated by a Bangladeshi foreigner with the initials MAH who is the President Director of PT ATI.

Also Read Pre-departure Online VoA to Indonesia is Now Available