Festive Wonders at Sheraton Grand Jakarta Gandaria City Hotel

From festive dining to end-of-year escapes, these holiday experiences are wrapped in joy, wonder, and gratitude.

The team at Sheraton Grand Jakarta Gandaria City Hotel will be celebrating with a wide selection of seasonal offerings for guests to create unforgettable memories for cherished kin and business associates this holiday season. The Executive Chef, Denny Gunawan, and the culinary team have crafted an exquisite culinary journey to enliven the holiday cheer and festive spirit, from festive treats and hampers to Christmas and New Year’s celebratory dining offers.

Festive Hampers

The pastry team at Sheraton Grand Jakarta Gandaria City Hotel has prepared exquisite selections of festive hampers to impress and spoil family, friends, and business associates. Offering three elegant options of personalized festive hampers with prices starting from IDR 668,000++. A 15 percent discount on our festive hampers is available exclusively for Marriott Bonvoy members.

Merry Moments and More

Guests are invited to kick off the new year whether taking time to spend the holiday with their loved ones or indulging in an upscale year-end shopping spree at Sheraton Grand Jakarta Gandaria City Hotel. With any room packages, guests are eligible for a 20% discount on the New Year’s Eve Dinner. This special offer is applicable for New Year’s stays from 31st December 2022 to 1st January 2023.

Christmas Delights at Anigré Restaurant

Celebrate the merry season with a special Christmas Eve and Christmas Day Brunch that will surely delight you. Offering an assortment of succulent festive delights including an ocean-fresh seafood station, grilled baby lobster, roasted prime ribs, salmon en croute, octopus rembiga paste, more choices of local and international favourites, and a wide range of enticing desserts. Christmas-themed brunches and dinners are priced at IDR 588,000++ per person with Christmas Eve Dinner on 24th December, and Christmas Day Brunch and Dinner on 25th December. Guests can take advantage of 30% off with our official bank partners.

New Year Grand Festivities

Ring in 2023 in style with a grand new year celebration at Sheraton Grand Jakarta Gandaria City Hotel. From delectable bites paired with sparkling beverages at Lobby Lounge to an extensive yearend buffet at Anigré Restaurant accompanied by live music, our dining venues invite guests to spend the last hours of 2022 in a festive manner. The New Year’s Eve Dinner on 31st December is priced at IDR 688,000++ per person and New Year’s Day Brunch on 1st January at IDR 588,000++ per person. Guests can save 30 percent on New Year’s Eve Dinner and New Year’s Day Brunch with our official bank partners.

For the countdown party, Lobby Lounge has prepared a wide range of innovative drinks and live music to liven up the celebration in the classic elegant setting. Guests can enjoy the countdown festivities at Lobby Lounge for IDR 238,000++ per person, which includes one complimentary glass of house-pouring beverage selections.

For further information about our festive program, please connect with our team at +6221-8063-0888, WhatsApp at +62811-1095-983 or +62817-6744-650, email [email protected] or visit https://bit.ly/2022SheratonFestiveBooklet.