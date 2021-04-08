Embrace the Spirit of Ramadan at Pullman Ciawi Vimala Hills Resort Spa & Convention

This Ramadan, Pullman Ciawi Vimala Hills has a collection of memorable dining experiences for families, friends and loved ones to celebrate the season of reflection.

Along with soothing mountain views and calming soulful music resonating as a background sound, the resort’s inviting ambience of locally inspired contemporary décor welcomes guests to savour a sensational celebration.

Presenting a charming blend of traditional Ramadan decorations with elegant touches of arabesque accents from the first week of April 2021 to the third week of May 2021, magical ornaments are placed in the high ceiling Main Entrance, Lobby and throughout the resort’s areas.

In the spirit of togetherness to take the blessing of Ramadan, the management will organise Iftar Gatherings as part of the CSR Program with the orphans, widows and elderly residing at Desa Bendungan, a village located behind the hotel. It will be continued with the gift of giving session and the program will take place on the third week of the Holy Month at Pullman Ciawi Vimala Hills.

RAMADAN DELIGHTS

A lavish spread of Takjil and Iftar comprising traditional and international dishes gather diners around the table, feeling captivated by the exceptional experiences during the Holy Month. A warm and inviting atmosphere of the many dining venues with a sumptuous setting that boasts indoor and outdoor seating options create everlasting memories.

Iftar

Executive Chef Isep Hidayatulloh’s culinary art “served-all-you-can-eat” grand Iftar has a wide array of international dishes and traditional delicacies available at Damar Restaurant. Price is Rp290,000++ per person available on 19 April-3 May 2021.

Damar Restaurant has also launched the “Iftar Set Menu” for dine-in and take away. The menu includes dates, takjil, a main course and a hot drink for Rp185,000++ per person on 13-18 April and 4-12 May 2021.

Takjil Packages

As the sun sets, diners can enjoy the fresh mountain breeze overlooking the resort’s lagoon-style swimming pools, lush garden or emerald green paddy field, while savouring enticing selections of home-cooked favourite Indonesian Takjil. Takjil Packages include dates, a selection of savoury and sweet bites and hot drinks served at Damar Restaurant, Mad Cow Vimala Hills, Salak Bar & Lounge and Padi Pool Bar. The “Berkah” Takjil Package is Rp75,000 nett per package and the “Suci” Takjil Package is Rp55,000 nett per package.

Villas at Pullman Ciawi Vimala Hills

Nestled within the pristine 14-hectare land size and landscape contours, three-bedroom villas and Presidential Villas put forth guests a perfect stay in the comfort of pure leisure with impressive Iftar offerings. Enticing selections of break-the-fast packages are exclusive of the chef’s creation and served by Villas’ Private Butler. Prices start from Rp2.1 million nett, serving six people. Iftar Packages are exclusive Villa rate.

Ramadan Hamper

Beautifully crafted to bring joy to families, friends and colleagues, Pullman Ciawi Vimala Hills proudly presents “Pullman Hamper” for the first time. Each hamper is bundled with homemade favourite Ramadan treats and local delicacies for Rp950,000 nett per box.

Ketupat Lebaran

Delight in the joyful spirit of Eid Al-Fitr’ through the original taste of Javanese dish that has become the distinctive and must-have menu. Available at Damar Restaurant on 13 and 14 May 2021, the price is at Rp55,000 nett per portion.

RAMADAN ROOM OFFER

Immerse in a peaceful stay in the comfort of the newest five-star resort near to home with room rates during the Holy Month starting from Rp1,763,000 nett per night at a Deluxe Room inclusive of daily breakfast for two.