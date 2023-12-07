Festive Season at Grand Hyatt Jakarta

Grand Hyatt Jakarta invites guests to revel in the festive spirit with an array of delightful hampers and buffet offerings this December.

Discover a delightful array of festive hampers filled with house-made cookies, salted almonds, premium glasses, and more at Grand Hyatt Jakarta. With options starting from Rp1,300,000+, these hampers are perfect for sharing joy with family, friends, or business partners. Make your Christmas celebration hassle-free with the Christmas Feast To-Go, featuring deliveries of hearty turkey, leg of lamb, beef wellington, and gourmet salmon en croûte.

Indulge in diverse culinary experiences on 24th and 25th December 2023 at Grand Hyatt Jakarta. Grand Café offers a hearty Family Buffet at Rp850,000++ per adult and Rp425,000++ per child (above five years old), while C’s Steak and Seafood presents a delectable Christmas Seafood Buffet at Rp1,000,000++ per adult and Rp500,000++ per child (above five years old).

Ring in the New Year with style at Grand Hyatt Jakarta with various New Year’s Eve buffets. Grand Café showcases a wide selection, including charred Wagyu Tomahawk and Singaporean-style crab, at Rp1,400,000++ per adult and Rp700,000++ per child (above five years old). C’s Steak and Seafood features roasted lamb leg, foie gras, king prawns, Hokkaido scallops, and more at Rp1,600,000++ per adult and Rp800,000++ per child (above five years old). Enjoy the festivities at Fountain Lounge with a view of Bundaran HI while indulging in offerings like roasted Wagyu prime ribs, Korean oysters, and more, starting from Rp2,000,000++ per adult.

For more information, please contact Grand Hyatt Jakarta at +62 21 2992 1298 or visit @grandhyattjakarta on Instagram.