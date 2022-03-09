Special Rules Entering Bali, Batam, and Bintan for Overseas Travellers

The COVID-19 Task Force has issued circular letter No. 13 of 2022 concerning health protocols for overseas travellers specifically for arrivals to Bali, Batam, and Bintan during the pandemic.

When arriving at these ports and airports, arrivals from overseas must follow a set of terms and conditions.

“You must comply with the health protocols stipulated by the government and have downloaded the PeduliLindungi application and filled out the Indonesian eHAC,” wrote the circular that is effective from Tuesday, 8th March 8 2022.

Overseas travellers are required to show a physical or digital vaccination card or certificate stating that the second dose was administered at least 14 days before departure. This vaccination proof must also be verified on the website of the Health Ministry or e-HAC International Indonesia.

Overseas travellers must also show negative results of a PCR test in the country or region of origin whose samples were taken within a maximum period of 48 hours before the departure time.

It must be attached at the time of the health check or eHAC International Indonesia, continued the circular.

For overseas arrivals to Bali, Batam, and Bintan, with the exception of those who are domiciled in that area, are required to show proof of booking and payment for tour packages or accommodation, proof of at least four days of accommodation in Bali or proof of payment for tour packages in Batam and Bintan.

Meanwhile, those who are domiciled in these regions are required to show proof by means of their identity card or KTP. Foreigners are required to show a visit visa or other entry permit in accordance with the provisions of the legislation.

“Show proof of ownership of health insurance which includes financing for handling COVID-19 and medical evacuation to a referral hospital with a minimum insurance value equivalent to US$15,000 or as determined by the organiser or manager,” said the COVID-19 Task Force.

Undergoing a body temperature check and PCR examination upon arrival at the entry point are required. After taking the test sample upon arrival, travellers may continue with the inspection of immigration documents and customs documents, as well as baggage collection and disinfection.

They will be picked up and taken directly to their hotel, accommodation, or place of residence, and must wait for the results of the PCR examination in the room. Leaving the room before a negative result of the RT-PCR examination is not allowed.

“Especially for overseas travellers who are residents of Bali, Batam, and Bintan and will wait for their results at their residence, they are not allowed to interact with other people before the results of the PCR examination show negative,” wrote the circular.

Positive results will be followed up with several provisions. If asymptomatic or experiencing mild symptoms, isolation or treatment will be carried out in isolation hotels or centralised isolation facilities as set out by the government.

If the person experiences moderate or severe symptoms, and/or has uncontrolled comorbidities, isolation or treatment is carried out at a COVID-19 referral hospital. Medical evacuation to the referral hospital will be in accordance with the procedures established by the destination referral hospital.

“Isolation or treatment costs for foreigners are borne independently, while for Indonesian citizens, it is borne by the government,” said the Task Force.