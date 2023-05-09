Wednesday, 10 May 2023

Indonesia Expat
Featured Food & Drink

C’s Sunday Brunch at Grand Hyatt Jakarta

by Indonesia Expat
Sunday Brunch C's
C's Sunday Brunch at Grand Hyatt Jakarta

C’s Steak & Seafood introduces C’s Sunday Brunch, an exquisite buffet with fine-quality protein served fresh from the live kitchens.

This special brunch is available every Sunday from noon to 3 pm for IDR 888,000++ per person. It additionally offers free-flow wines and Sommelier’s premium wine tasting starting from IDR 380,000++ per person.

Executive Chef Markus Zuck and a team source exceptional meat and seafood to come up with a wide array of succulent dishes, including house-smoked 30-day dry-aged beef brisket, black truffle pecorino cheese risotto, house-smoked Balik salmon, C’s signature prawn cocktail and freshly shucked Korean oysters.

Various Dishes at C's Sunday Brunch
Various Dishes at C’s Sunday Brunch

Guests can also order from the complimentary à la carte menu: lobster coconut bisque, 24-hour-slow-cooked beef cheeks, pan-seared foie gras and lobster thermidor, to name a few. There is an equally tempting list of Asian favourites, such as seafood dan-dan noodles, steamed fish in Hong Kong sauce and Peking duck.

Set in a sophisticated yet relaxed ambience on the fourth floor of Grand Hyatt Jakarta, C’s Steak & Seafood presents the freshest selection of seafood and the finest choice of beef. The menu emphasises the freshness of all products used. Live food preparation is at the heart of the overall ambience with the chefs taking centre stage as guests enjoy the activities of open kitchens at close range.

C's Steak & Seafood
Sunday Brunch at C’s Steak & Seafood

For more information, please call +62 21 2992 1298 or visit @grandhyattjakarta on Instagram.

Related posts

Three Dead, One Child Injured During Gun Attack at an Airport in Papua

Indonesia Expat

Kemayoran Athlete Emergency Hospital Occupancy Continues to Decrease

Indonesia Expat

Bali Hosting International Drugs Enforcement Conference 2022

Indonesia Expat

Indonesia: Number of Tourists Increase by 16.57 percent in July

Indonesia Expat

Indonesia’s Digital Economy Predicted Strongest in ASEAN

Indonesia Expat

The Bargain Tree Hunter

Hush Petersen