Elevated Experiences for W Bali – Seminyak’s 11th Anniversary

Born on 1st March 2011, W Bali – Seminyak has always been on the front line when it comes to happenings!

Understanding that the travel industry has been on its slowest period in the past two years, W Bali believe that this year is the time for all of us to come back bigger and better! As quoted by John Lennon, “count your age by the number of friends you made, not by the years that went by” – this goes equally to W Bali’s 11th-anniversary celebration.

The trailblazing luxury lifestyle brand part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands continues to grow from the brand’s passion points of design, music, fashion and fuel. W Bali always reflected its messaging to be the “it” place for the next-gen travellers. Thus on its 11th anniversary, the message that the brand is echoing is about the elevation of their current experiences with not only one but a few major happenings on 27th March 2022.

“Known as a ‘What’s New or Next’ mantra holder, we see the importance of always leading the industry with something new and fresh. Hence, the elevated experiences will serve our guests not only with a one-day celebration but nonstop exciting new happenings and programming throughout the year. Guests are invited to embark on W Bali experiences through the lenses of lifestyle luxury,” said Titus Rosier, General Manager of W Bali – Seminyak.

Bali’s Biggest Brunch will be featuring Bali’s best culinary superstars such as Lauren from Kynd Community Seminyak who started a mission to show the world just how good plant-based food really can taste; Nic Vanderbeeken from Apéritif Ubud who will be showcasing his connection to the bounty of Asian produce and the unique flavours available in this part of the world; as well as Benji from Mason Canggu with his mantra focusing on creations built from the ground up by only using the finest freshest materials sourced locally and organically.

A series of design, music, fashion and fuel happenings are coming on the brunch side. The super brunch will be providing guests with the option to brunch at Starfish Bloo or Fire Restaurant, cooking from noon to 4 pm. Starting from Rp455,000++ for the standard food package, the brunch also comes on a premium food package, alcohol and champagne packages. Serving special bites and sips, chefs Lauren, Nic and Benji will surely be your star of the day! To light up the celebration, there will also be a live band and DJ performance at both venues.

The celebrations continue with Wet Deck’s pool party with Eric Sondy, Kuba Skowronski, AVA, Pete Bryne, Mary Paul, Iqua, Tari Turner, special guest Anastasiia and much more from Senses Canggu. Whether you are an in-house guest, brunch guest or Seminyak’s patron, everyone is welcome without any additional entrance fee. You can experience the party from 4 pm until late. Sips, bites, entertainment and a lot of fun are guaranteed!

On the design and fashion department, there will also be a fashion show by IAM model management Bali, featuring Nico Nico Swimwear, Momo Batik and looks by Rob Peetoom Hair Spa. They will be showcasing their resort or casual wear followed by beachwear and swimwear. Be sure to have your phones around to snap these collections. And last but not least, Reif Myers, an Australian born mural artist based in Uluwatu, Bali will be taking over W Bali’s sculpture with his unique design perspective.

Dial +62 361 3000 106 or email [email protected] for more details and to make your bookings.