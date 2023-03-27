Egg-citing Easter Brunch at Sheraton Grand Jakarta Gandaria City Hotel

Sheraton Grand Jakarta Gandaria City Hotel is marking a memorable Easter Weekend with a lavish brunch for families and friends to celebrate in an upscale dining ambience of Anigré Restaurant.

Helmed by the Executive Chef, Denny Gunawan, Easter Brunch at Anigré Restaurant will highlight Easter-themed desserts, grilled seafood and steak, bespoke Indonesian fare, all-time favourite international cuisine, Easter-decorated desserts and many more.

An exciting Easter Egg Hunt game designed for our little guests is available for children of all ages to play. After playing, kids can have specially-crafted kid-favourite sweets, which will undoubtedly satisfy their sweet taste and boost their Easter spirit.

The Easter Brunch at Anigré Restaurant will be available on 8th and 9th April 2023, with the regular price at IDR 555,000++ per person. Children under the age of 6 dine for free while children aged 6 to 12 years old dine for half price. Guests can also enjoy 30% savings with our bank partners.

