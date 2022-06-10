Car Free Day Buleleng Happening Again

Buleleng Regent Putu Agus Suradnyana is finally allowing Car Free Day activities to recommence every week after being suspended for approximately two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Car Free Day events are welcomed by small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to showcase and market their products as well as for sports and recreation activities.

“I have asked the Transportation Ministry and it will be held again on Sunday. The public may use the space,” said Suradnyana.

According to Suradnyana, the government and the Buleleng COVID-19 Task Force have also given permission to hold a music concert.

“Later, on the 10th, there will be a music concert and Angkringan Festival. I encourage those spaces to be opened so that our economy can move again,” concluded Suradnyana.