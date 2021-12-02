Celebrate the Joy of Festive at Renaissance Bali Uluwatu Resort & Spa

Renaissance Bali Uluwatu Resort & Spa invites guests to discover a joyful way to celebrate the holidays in Bali.

From Christmas Eve until the New Year, guests can savour intriguing flavours and unique celebrations at the hotel and the nearby Roosterfish Beach Club. Special room packages are also available for the holiday season, allowing guests to stay and dine as they revel in the long-awaited travel to Bali with comfort and ease.

Special Holiday Package

This holiday season makes a perfect time to visit Bali as festive events are happening in the hotel and around the neighbourhood. The Christmas Package and New Year Eve’s Package include a daily buffet breakfast and a dinner for two on Christmas or New Year’s Eve.

Bookings can be made on renaissancebali.com with promo code XCX for the Christmas Package and EVE for the New Year’s Package, or by email to [email protected].

Hotel Festive Dinners and Events

At Double Ikat Restaurant, Chef Wisnu Adiyatma has created a five-course menu of a family-style Christmas Eve dinner, featuring some classic Christmas dishes with a Renaissance twist. Guests can enjoy the dinner with Christmas carol and festive music. On Christmas Day, guests are invited to chill and relax by the pool with a brunch served through lively food stalls at the infinity pool deck.

New Year’s Eve promises to be a night to remember with a sumptuous New Year’s Eve international buffet dinner at Clay Craft Restaurant. Inspired by the best ingredients from Bali’s land and sea, savour the never-ending choices from ramen bar, BBQ, Asian table, and the signature babi guling corner. When dinner is done, guests can join the Countdown Night at the stylish R Bar, featuring a live DJ to please the crowd and a massive balloon drop to mark the New Year.

Fancy a breakfast celebration? On the first day of the New Year, the Clay Craft’s breakfast – dubbed as the best hotel breakfast in Uluwatu – will elevate its offering with lobster, steak, champagne, and bubbly cocktails.

Beach Club Happenings

A festive on the beach is surely not to be missed. Roosterfish Beach Club – the hotel’s beach club in Pandawa Beach – will prepare a Christmas Day dinner, featuring its signature barbecue by the beach, Christmas carol, live band, and DJ. On New Year’s Eve, guests can grill and chill by the beach with family and friends while enjoying the extensive selection of beach-inspired BBQ and dancing to the music from the international DJ set.

In the mood for another celebration for the first day of the New Year? Then get ready for Roosterfish Recovery Day. Guests can enjoy recovery music from live DJ performances by the beach and savour an all-day feast featuring a selection of beach club-style dishes.

Event Calendar

24th December 2021 – Christmas Eve

Ren Christmas Eve Dinner: Five-course family-style dinner for Rp450,000 nett per person.

25th December 2021 – Christmas Day

Ren Christmas Day Brunch: BBQ and live stalls with the price starting from Rp50,000 per item.

Roosterfish Christmas Day Dinner: BBQ by the beach for Rp350,000 nett per person

31st December 2021 – New Year’s Eve

Ren New Year’s Eve Dinner: international buffet inspired by Bali’s best land and sea ingredients for Rp850,000 nett per person.

Countdown Night at R Bar: live DJ and balloon drop with food and drinks starting from Rp50,000 nett per item.

Roosterfish Family New Year’s Eve: BBQ by the beach with an international DJ for Rp300,000 nett per person.

1st January 2022 – New Year

Clay Craft Bubbly Breakfast: elevated breakfast experience with steak, champagne, and cocktails starting from Rp121,000 net per item.

Roosterfish Recovery Day: recovery music from a live DJ performance and BBQ by the beach for Rp350,000 nett per person.

Contact [email protected] to make reservations for any of the hotel’s festive offerings.