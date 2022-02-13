Monday, 14 February 2022

Celebrate Love with The Langham, Jakarta

The Langham, Jakarta presents an elevated dining experience to celebrate love this Valentine’s Day at its celebrity Chef restaurant, Tom’s.

Guests will enjoy an intimate dinner setting like no other with British and French influence, packaged with the perfect Valentine’s gift of a sweet pink rose bouquet.

“To celebrate the first Valentine’s Day at The Langham, Jakarta, we have prepared an exquisite five-course menu at the newest and highest celebrity Chef restaurant of Jakarta, 62 floors above the vibrant city. Guests may also take the opportunity to extend the occasion with pre or post famed Sweet StayCation,” said Alexander Poindl, General Manager of The Langham, Jakarta.

Valentine’s Dinner

The romantic dining this Valentine’s Day is available for advance reservation starting from Rp3,188,000++ per couple or Rp3,888,000++ per couple with guaranteed window seating and a glass of Champagne on arrival. The dinner service is between 6 and 9 pm.

Helmed by Executive Sous Chef Giles Langford (who trained with UK’s youngest renowned chef to have received two Michelin-stars), presents a British and European chic menu just for Valentine’s Day with the highlights of seared Hokkaido scallops, duck Confit ravioli with foie gras veloute, roast beef fillet with sweetbreads and dark chocolate cremeux for the sweethearts; along with other equal sensation menu items.

Be among the first to experience Valentine’s Dinner at Tom’s by calling +62858 8388 8885 to secure a table. To discover more about the hotel and other offers, click here.

