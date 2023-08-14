President Jokowi Advocates WFH Option Amidst Jakarta’s Air Pollution

Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo has acknowledged that he is pushing to explore options for facilitating working from home (WFH) due to the worsening air pollution in DKI Jakarta.

During a limited meeting at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on Monday, 14th August 2023, he urged officials to consider the feasibility of implementing a rotation system for employees across all sectors, alternating between remote and office work, or adopting a hybrid approach.

Jokowi highlighted several factors contributing to the deteriorating pollution in the capital, including an extended dry season, elevated concentrations of pollutants, emissions from transportation, and industrial activities. Consequently, this matter needs to be addressed in the short, medium, and long terms.

In the short term, Jokowi aims to intervene to enhance air quality by directing weather engineering efforts in the Jabodetabek area, expediting the enforcement of emission limits, and creating additional green open spaces in Jakarta.

“Medium-term efforts will necessitate consistent policy implementation aimed at reducing the reliance on fossil-fuel vehicles and swiftly transitioning to mass transportation. The LRT is set to become operational soon, alongside the ongoing MRT service, and the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed train is scheduled to commence operations next month,” he stated.

Jokowi is also directing attention towards measures to address climate change by shifting oversight of the industrial sector and power plants in the Jabodetabek region.