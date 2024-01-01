Embark on a journey of affordable luxury and unparalleled experiences with Daha Resort.

Daha Resort, an epitome of sophistication nestled in the heart of Seminyak, invites you to embark on a journey of luxury and tranquillity. With meticulous design, each of the properties serves as a distinctive private sanctuary, offering a seamless fusion of opulence and the comforts of home.

Select from an array of unique villas, each providing a distinct experience. Daha Resort’s portfolio includes Daha Luxury Villas, Grand Daha Luxury Villas, Daha House, Claremont Luxury Villas, Monaco Blu Luxury Collection, and Je Ne Sais Quoi Seminyak. Tailor your stay by choosing from the villas with one, two, or four bedrooms. Notably, our specially designed 4-bedroom villa can accommodate up to 16 people, making it an ideal choice for family gatherings or groups of holidaymakers.

Daha Resort goes beyond luxurious interiors, redefining the concept of leisure with a curated selection of activities. Delight in the culinary creations crafted by the in-house chef, savour a delightful BBQ under the stars, rejuvenate your senses with a spa massage, orchestrate a memorable candlelight dinner, or celebrate special occasions such as birthdays in an enchanting setting.

Daha Resort’s commitment to providing an extraordinary stay extends to affordability without compromising on a lavish experience. Explore monthly deals by visiting the official website and following Daha Resort on Instagram. For exclusive benefits, subscribe to the updates and enjoy special deals when booking directly.

For reservations and inquiries, please visit www.daharesort.com or connect with us on Facebook or Instagram @daharesorts.