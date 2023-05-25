Shangri-La Jakarta Presents a Delectable Rice Dumpling Festival in Celebration of the Dragon Boat Festival

This year, the Dragon Boat Festival, known colloquially as the Rice Dumpling Festival, falls on 22nd June 2023.

JIA, the contemporary Chinese restaurant at Shangri-La Jakarta, celebrates this festival with a variety of delights and classic flavours. As part of the celebration, JIA will offer a range of signature creations. The culinary team has elevated the classic festive flavours with the use of luxury ingredients.

The signature dishes include the JIA Signature Hong Kong Abalone Rice Dumpling, the Five Spice Rice Dumpling, the XO Roasted Pork Rice Dumpling, the Beef Rendang Rice Dumpling, and the Sweetened Red Bean Glutinous Rice Dumpling. These five exquisite Rice Dumpling flavours are prepared with the finest ingredients and are available to order from 26th May to 22nd June 2023. Prices start from IDR 78,000+.

The JIA Signature Hong Kong Abalone Rice Dumpling is considered one of the most sought-after options of all. These dumplings feature some of the best ingredients, such as Pork Belly, Roasted Duck, Black Mushrooms, Lotus Seeds, Dry Scallops, and Salted Egg Yolk.

The Five Spice Rice Dumpling is filled with Pork Belly, Chestnuts, Mushrooms, and Salted Egg Yolk, while the XO Roasted Pork Rice Dumpling contains dried Roasted Pork, Chinese Sausage, Black Mushrooms, and Chestnuts. The Beef Rendang Rice Dumpling features Beef, Chestnuts, and Green Beans.

The Sweetened Red Bean Glutinous Rice Dumpling is a satisfying option for those with a sweet tooth and definitely brings you a delightful taste experience. Guests can celebrate the dragon boat festival with their loved ones while enjoying these delicious delicacies prepared by the culinary team at Shangri-La Jakarta.

For more information and to make reservations: