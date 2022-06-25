Fountain Lounge Launches New Summer Afternoon Tea

Fountain Lounge at Grand Hyatt Jakarta launches the new Summer Afternoon Tea with locally sourced ingredients from different regions in Indonesia, available from 21st June 2022.

The Summer Afternoon Tea set unveils savoury and sweet delicacies starring local ingredients with modern twists. The savoury bites comprise Bandung siomay with truffle, Aceh prawns in milk buns, Balinese blue cheese bitterballen, smoked beef prosciutto and caviar on Jakartan roti gambang. The sweet selection, furthermore, includes Malang apple tarte tatin, Lembang strawberry custard on zeppole, Cirebon mango opera, Tegal sencha pistachio éclair, and Puncak raspberry martabak manis or Sibolga pisang goreng with coconut cream. Each afternoon tea set comes with a tea or coffee pairing for two priced at Rp358,000++.

Guests can also elevate their delectable experience with additional refreshing drinks by Cold Crafters, such as banana kurma, arang latte, nuts and colada, and pisang ijo for Rp50,000++ per glass. For minimum spending of Rp1 million nett, guests are entitled to a shopping voucher worth Rp300,000 from the Ministry of Cool at Plaza Indonesia, which proudly supports local and sustainable Indonesian fashion brands.

Fountain Lounge is located on the mezzanine level of Grand Hyatt Jakarta, featuring front-row seats overlooking the iconic landmark of Bundaran HI. Other than afternoon teas, loyal patrons come to Fountain Lounge to relish light bites and various beverages, including cocktails and coffee mixes. Another unique feature at Fountain Lounge is the Ripples technology, a special machine that recreates photos with edible ingredients as latte art.