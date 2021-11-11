Ubud Fourth Best Tourist City in the World

The city of Ubud, Bali, has been ranked fourth in a list of the “25 Best Cities in the World” this year, curated by the Travel and Leisure tourism site.

At the top of the rankings is the Mexican city of San Miguel de Allende, a country that was also named the “World’s Best Travel Destination for 2022”.

Overall, the top five locations on this list are

San Miguel de Allende, Mexico Udaipur, India Istanbul, Turkey Ubud, Indonesia Kyoto, Japan

Ubud’s achievement means it has beaten more well-known destinations like Bangkok, Tokyo, and Seoul. Bangkok is ranked tenth, Tokyo is ranked 19th, and Seoul is ranked 23rd.

This prestigious annual list was compiled by the editors based on a reader survey that took place from 11th January to 10th May. The period was chosen since many countries had begun to open their borders for tourism by that time.

Cities in Mexico and Asia were considered the most impressive this year, with the inclusion of three Mexican cities and four Asian cities from Laos, India, Indonesia, and Thailand.

Udaipur, a city on the shores of India’s beautiful Lake Pichola, took second place, up from last year’s seventh spot. One reader described it as “enchanting,” while another praised Udaipur, saying that it was “by far the most beautiful city in India.”