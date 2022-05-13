Immigration: New Visa Extension Rules Announced

Visitor Permit regulation has been updated, taking effect on 12th May 2022, according to the Directorate General of Immigration.

Holders of visa with the index B211 that are valid for 60 days can apply for Visitor Permits (ITK 1) for a further 60 days. An extension for another 60 days (ITK 2) is now permitted, a change from the previous announcement at the end of April.

“Granting a ITK must not exceed 180 days,” wrote the announcement published via the Directorate General of Immigration’s social media channels on Thursday 12th May 2022.

Foreigners applying for this visa type are required to conduct biometric data collection at their local immigration office and are expected to pay Rp2 million per person. This applies to both ITK 1 and ITK 2.