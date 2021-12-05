Mount Semeru Eruption Impact

The eruption of Mount Semeru has resulted in 14 deaths and 98 injuries, according to the National Disaster Management Agency’s (BNPB) press conference at 9:20am, Sunday 5th December 2021.

The 14 people who died came from the Kobokan and Kubuan districts in Pronojiwo sub-district, Lumajang, East Java.

Furthermore, 98 people are reportedly injured due to the eruption. They have received medical treatment.

In detail, 41 of the injured have received treatment at the Haryoto Hospital and Bhayangkara Hospital. A further 40 people received treatment at the Pasirian Health Centre, seven people at the Candipuro Health Centre, and 10 people at the Penanggal Health Centre.

Until now, the Lumajang BPBD and a joint team are still trying to evacuate residents, with some residents reportedly still missing.

In total, 902 residents were evacuated. Of that, 305 people took refuge in the Pronojiwo sub-district, 409 others took refuge in the Candipuro sub-district, and 188 others were taken to Pasirian sub-district.