The Langham, Jakarta Welcomes Alexander Poindl

After the much-anticipated September 2021 opening, The Langham, Jakarta is delighted to welcome and introduce Alexander Poindl as the General Manager.

Bringing a wealth of experience to deliver exceptional services, his expertise will play a significant role in elevating the iconic hotel and lifestyle destination. Moreover are the meticulous preparations for new facilities and celebrity partnership restaurants, the home of the British icon, The Langham Afternoon Tea, Chuan Spa with Traditional Chinese Medicines at the heart of treatments (a first of its kind in Jakarta), the dazzling rooftop, and the opulent 336 square metres Presidential Suite – all with spectacular views of Jakarta and its skyline.

Tailoring holistic exceptional services with attention to detail, Poindl ensures every colleague is empowered with the heart to serve by delivering exceptional, personalised, and unpretentious service. It will support his ultimate goal, together with the hotel colleagues – that is to go above and beyond creating wonderful and memorable experiences among guests to celebrate every day at The Langham, Jakarta.

Poindl, an Austrian national, started his hospitality career whilst completing his Master’s degree in Hospitality Administration or Management at the University of Economics in Vienna. His career expanded to become a General Manager in 1999 spanning across key gateways, such as Vienna, Jakarta, and Bali. He first arrived in Indonesia in 2009 to manage a hotel in Bogor; where he fell in love with the Indonesian culture, diverse landscapes, foods, and people.

Congratulations and welcome, Alexander Poindl, the newly-appointed General Manager of The Langham, Jakarta.