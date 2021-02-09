A Year Full of Prosperity and Longevity at Hotel Borobudur Jakarta

2021 is the year of the Ox which represents work and discipline. In this light, Hotel Borobudur Jakarta has prepared various promotions for you to enjoy until 28th February 2021.

Enjoy four choices of Chinese Lunar New Year Set Menu that you can enjoy with your loved ones, specially prepared by Teratai Chinese Restaurant available for dine-in and take-away starting from Rp988,000 nett person. Teratai Chinese Restaurant also prepares the traditional Prosperity Yi Shang starting from Rp428,000 nett portion.

Aside from meals, Teratai Chinese Restaurant’s Chinese New Year Hampers is presented, starting from Rp1,418,000 nett per box. Moreover, Borobudur Gourmet has prepared Exclusive Chinese New Year Hampers starting from Rp398,000 nett.

And as you might already know, this year’s Chinese New Year is so close to Valentine’s Day! Hotel Borobudur Jakarta invites you with the Lunar Romantic Getaway package starting from Rp1,888,000 nett per room per night for an exclusive stay in the apartment-type Garden Wing accommodation which includes breakfast for two adults per room per unit and two children under 12 per unit at Bogor Cafe. Not only that, but you will also get 20 percent off for food at Hotel Borobudur Jakarta! This offer is valid from 12-14 February 2021.

Other than those Chinese New Year offerings, this month’s All You Can Eat – Plated Service offers you various alluring exotic Balinese dishes that you can enjoy at Bogor Cafe. Enjoy Chicken Betutu Sate Lilit, Lawar Bali, Spicy Egg and Sambal Matah for Rp358,000++ per person for adults and Rp179,000++ per person for children 5-12 years old and seniors aged 61 and above. This is available on Monday until Friday for lunch at 11:30am-2:30pm, on Saturday for dinner at 6:30pm-10:30pm and on Sunday for brunch at 11:30am-3pm.

Craving for some seafood? Miyama Japanese Restaurant got you covered. Offering the Soft-Shell Crab Promotion, you can enjoy Curry Tamago Toji for Rp148,000++ per portion, Agedashi Yuzugoshou Fumi for Rp118,000++ per portion, to Soft Crab no Ankake and Soft Crab no Furitta for Rp128,000++ per portion.

Bruschetta Italian Restaurant also offers you seafood spread with Fritto Misto alla Veneziana or mixed seafood fritters with lime tartar sauce for Rp108,000++ per portion.

Looking for something sweet? Pendopo Lounge got you covered with Pisang Bakar Markisa for Rp68,000++ per portion. Relish this traditional snack filled with caramelized banana sweetness, completed with homemade passionfruit jam and topped off with a fresh strawberry.

If that isn’t enough, Borobudur Gourmet prepared the Raspberry Brioche, a fluffy and creamy pastry filled with raspberry cream for Rp58,000 nett per portion. Or if you prefer something more fulfilling to energise your day, Borobudur Gourmet’s Traditional Peking Duck Sandwich filled with roasted Peking duck with plum sauce, onion and kyuri inside white toasted bread will surely deliver (Rp78,000 nett per portion).

To top it all, Hotel Borobudur Jakarta has mixed perfect refreshing mocktail selections that include Eternal Bliss and Sweetheart, both guaranteed to freshen up your day for only Rp78,000++ per glass.

Please contact (+6221) 380 5555, 383 5000 or visit www.hotelborobudur.com for more information and reservations.