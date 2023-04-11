Sundays Are for Dragon Brunch!

Lion X has finally launched its Dragon Brunch for free-flow Dim Sum every Sunday.

The Dragon Brunch includes the famous Xiao Long Bao, pan-fried carrot cake with chicken floss, French toast with peanut and yellow butter jam in chicken floss, Hong Kong glutinous rice chicken with mushroom “Lomaikai”, Hong Kong steamed Cho Chong fun with chicken Char Siew in soy sauce, deep-fried bean curd skin roll with prawns—and so much more!

If you’re looking for something besides Dim Sum, Young Chow fried rice and stir-fried egg noodles with assorted vegetables and mushrooms are also offered during the brunch.

To end your Dim Sum experience, please enjoy various choices of desserts, including a chilled honeydew and sago seed with vanilla ice cream, almond pudding with lychee, refreshing lemongrass jelly topped with lime sorbet, Hong Kong oven-baked traditional egg tart, and steamed charcoal bun with salted egg yolk.

There are two ways to drink your way through Dim Sum Brunch!

Fight Like Tiger – Get a free flow of Singaraja or Bali Hai, juices, and soft drinks. This package is priced at IDR 200,000 net per person. Fight Like Viper – Get a free flow of Singaraja or Bali Hai, Dragon cocktails, juices, house wines, and soft drinks. This package is priced at IDR 550,000 net per person.

The Dragon Brunch is available every Sunday from 12 PM to 3 PM. The price is IDR 488,000++ per person.

