Ubud Ranks in Lonely Planet’s Top 10 Destinations 

Lonely Planet has released a list of the 10 best destinations for solo travellers. Ubud, Bali made it on the list because it is considered very suitable for people who want some time for self-reflection.

When travelling alone, some people still get nervous, although some tourist destinations tend to be more friendly to solo travellers than others. Ubud is also known as a place where Eat, Pray, Love was set and people go to spend time, find love, relax, and recharge.

This is reflected in several popular tourist destinations in the area, such as the rice fields and hills. The cool air in the Ubud area also gives a relaxed and calming vibe.

Visiting Ubud, you can see that there are many places that offer wellness activities, such as yoga or meditation classes, and spa places to relax the body.

Here is the list of the 10 best destinations for solo travellers according to Lonely Planet: