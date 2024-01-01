Celebrate The Joy of Ramadan Blessing with a Series of Thoughtfully crafted Hampers, International & Local Gem Culinary, and Staycation Offerings.

DoubleTree by Hilton Jakarta – Diponegoro invites its esteemed guests to celebrate the joyful spirit of Ramadan with an array of exciting offerings available throughout the holy month. From Ramadan hampers in elegant packaging to a sumptuous breakfast buffet highlighting the most favourite flavours from the archipelago, Middle Eastern cuisine, and high-value delicacies around the globe.

Create Joyous Moments of Ramadan with Loved Ones

This Ramadan holiday, guests can bring their families to enjoy an unforgettable leisure getaway at DoubleTree by Hilton Jakarta – Diponegoro, an award-winning hotel set in a resort-like ambience in the heart of the city. Throughout the holy month, the contemporary-designed hotel is adorned with elegant Ramadan ornaments in wonderful blue colours and patterns, bringing the festivity with a touch of Middle Eastern vibes to Jakarta; allowing guests to immerse in the spirit of Ramadan while gathering with loved ones.

While parents unwind, the little ones can embark on an enchanting holiday journey. Upon check-in, families are presented with a warm welcome by the hotel’s signature chocolate chip cookies and a Holiday Passport containing various activities to enjoy around the hotel. During their stay, children can make a splash at the kids’ pool, engage in fun games at the Kids Club, or enjoy the kids’ breakfast experience at the restaurant. By joining these activities, children can collect stamps in their Holiday Passport to be redeemed for a special reward when they check out.

Indulge in Flavourful Iftar Delights

A lavish buffet spread awaits esteemed guests with the special theme of The Feast of Iftar Delights at OPEN} Restaurant with Ramadan delicacies from around the globe, not to mention Middle Eastern cuisine and the archipelago’s all-time favourites. Guests are invited to break their fast with authentic local takjil, from date fruits, assorted fritters, and jajanan pasar, to kolak pisang and es campur. A variety of international succulent dishes are also waiting to be explored – from Indonesian highlights including kambing bakar and bebek betutu, to Asian, Western, and special Middle Eastern corners offering lamb biryani rice, shish tawouk, mezze platter, and more.

Further adding to the offerings, this year OPEN} Restaurant also collaborates with well-known local enterprises, which are Bakso Mang Entis and Martabak Orins. This initiative is aligned with Hilton’s Travel with Purpose covering environmental, social, and governance (ESG) strategy to drive responsible travel and create a positive social impact across communities. With this collaboration, the hotel aims to elevate authentic local delicacies and bring them to the guests’ dining table.

A selection of delightful desserts and fresh fruits are available to close the meal, along with the soft and sweet Turkish ice cream. The gourmet night is available throughout the month of Ramadan, priced at Rp468,000++ per person during weeks 1 and 4, and Rp538,000++ per person during weeks 2 and 3. Guests can enjoy a 15% discount for early bookings before 8th March 2024, or Buy 3 Get 4 using selected bank credit cards.

At Sea Grain Restaurant & Bar, the Iftar experience is focused on togetherness. With Flavourful Rijsttafel, guests can indulge in the exquisite dishes of a family set menu, featuring unique fusion food that combines Western cuisine with Indonesian flavours. Taste the tender Braised Lamb Shank with Cream Tongseng, Stuffed Chicken with Oncom, Barramundi Tomato Kecombrang, Seafood Mayo Base Gede, and more. A selection of takjil, appetisers, and desserts are included. Each set menu is to be enjoyed for up to four persons, priced at Rp1,180,000++. Guests can enjoy a 15% discount for early bookings before 8th March 2024, or a 20% discount using selected bank credit cards.

After a delicious Iftar experience, close the day with a tranquil tea time at THE KOFFEE. Guests can savour the buttery delights of martabak accompanied by unlimited Dilmah’s special tea selection while unwinding with the tunes from Ramadan live music that is available twice a week. All can be enjoyed with only Rp85,000++ per person.

Celebrate with Ramadan Hamper

Spread the blessings of the Holy Month with loved ones and share the joyous moments with an enchanting Ramadan Hamper from THE KOFFEE. Filled with DoubleTree’s signature chocolate chip cookies, nastar, kastengel, almond cookies, and Exceptional Fragrant Jasmine Green Tea by Dilmah – this bundle of delights is the perfect heartfelt gift to share. An exclusive room voucher can also be added to elevate the package. Priced from Rp580,000++, this special hamper is available throughout the month of Ramadan. Guests can enjoy a 15% discount using selected bank credit cards.

Experience Elevated Meetings & Gatherings

Planning to create an exclusive event? Guests can elevate their Ramadan gatherings in DoubleTree by Hilton Jakarta – Diponegoro’s comprehensive function rooms. Starting from Rp800,000 net per person, packages are inclusive of a delectable Iftar dinner, meeting amenities, audio & visual equipment usage, complimentary WiFi, and parking vouchers. Complete with excellent service and warm hospitality, any event will end on a memorable note.

This blessed Ramadan, cherish every moment and create meaningful memories with DoubleTree by Hilton Jakarta – Diponegoro. Enjoy up to a 25% discount on all dining offers for Hilton Honours members—Reserve now by calling +62(0) 21 2985 7000 or email [email protected].