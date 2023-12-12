A Jolly Festive Season at InterContinental Bali Resort

This year, immerse yourself in the enchantment of the holiday season amid the unparalleled tropical beauty of Jimbaran Bay at InterContinental Bali Resort, where pristine beaches, gently swaying palm trees, and awe-inspiring sunsets promise an unforgettable experience.

Embark on the resort’s four-night year-end retreat, where you’ll enjoy a wealth of luxurious amenities and abundant activities for you and your loved ones. Reunite in the spirit of joy and togetherness with Christmas Eve Dinner offerings at various dining outlets. Indulge in an exquisite Christmas feast at Bella Cucina, where Chef Romain Levefre and his culinary team have meticulously crafted an opulent Christmas set dinner to delight your palate. On this enchanting evening, savour KO’s mouth-watering delights, where Christmas traditions seamlessly blend with the sizzle of Teppanyaki. The Christmas Eve Teppanyaki Set and à la minute creations, expertly crafted by Chef Mitsui Senoo and his culinary team, promise a truly memorable celebration.

The following day, relish in Christmas Day’s Mediterranean Brunch at Bella Cucina, complete with complimentary sparkling wine and fine wines while being entertained by Jazz Quartet music. Alternatively, enjoy a refreshing International Christmas Buffet Brunch at Jimbaran Gardens with a delightful array of international and local buffet selections, accompanied by a saxophonist for the perfect holiday feast.

As the year comes to a close, kick off the clockwise countdown with an extravagant New Year’s Eve celebration at the majestic Jimbaran Convention Centre, where you’ll welcome 2024 in the epitome of style. Featuring cocktails, a live band, and a DJ serving up an international buffet, this evening promises to be a memorable start to the New Year, one to be cherished.

Alternatively, welcome the New Year in style at Bella Cucina, where a Mediterranean set dinner awaits, complete with a complimentary bottle of Champagne and enchanting live piano music. At the same time, KO Restaurant offers an exclusive Teppanyaki set dinner, ensuring a stylish and exciting beginning to the year.

Step into a world of new beginnings with the Awakening Brunch at Bella Cucina. As the clock strikes midnight and the calendar turns to 2024, InterContinental Bali Resort invites you to embrace this fresh start with open arms and a renewed spirit on a delightful journey through the flavours of the Mediterranean. It features a tasteful selection of wide-ranging favourites that will transport you to the shores of the Mediterranean Sea, complete with a Jazz Quartet performance.

Make this festive season unforgettable at InterContinental Bali Resort, a destination like no other. Book now for stays from 28th December 2023, through 4th January 2024, and embrace the festive spirit in a tropical paradise.

Christmas Eve Dinner (24th December 2023)

Christmas Soiree at Bella Cucina

Experience a delightful Christmas Eve with our Mediterranean-inspired set dinner, expertly crafted by Chef Romain Levefre and the skilled culinary team at Bella Cucina.

Time: 6.30 PM onwards

Entertainment: Live Piano

Price: Rp1,600,000 ++ per person

Immersive Christmas Teppanyaki at KO Restaurant

Step into an enchanting world this Christmas Eve with the Japanese feast, where the warmth of tradition harmoniously blends with the sizzle of Teppanyaki set and À la minute creations, meticulously crafted by Chef Mitsui Senoo and his skilful culinary experts.

Time: 6.30 PM – 8.30 PM (first seating) | 8.30 PM – 10.30 PM (second seating)

Price: Rp1,600,000 ++ per pax

Jingle & Mingle Christmas Buffet at Taman Gita

Indulge in the festive spirit with our mouthwatering selection of Christmas Buffet, showcasing a delightful international variety of dishes, ideal for creating cherished family memories.

Time: 6.30 PM onwards

Entertainment: Christmas Carols performed by the Children’s choir

Prices: Rp800,000 ++ per pax | Rp300,000 ++ per kid (Kids aged 6-11) | Complimentary for kids below age 6.

Christmas Day Brunch (25th December 2023)

Mediterranean Christmas Brunch at Bella Cucina

Embrace the spirit of togetherness with a sumptuous spread of Mediterranean buffet while savouring complimentary a glass of sparkling wine.

Time: 12.00 PM – 4.00 PM

Entertainment: Jazz Quartet

Prices: Rp1,200,000 ++ per pax | Rp300,000 ++ per kid (Kids aged 6-11) | Complimentary for kids below age 6.

International Christmas Buffet Brunch at Jimbaran Gardens

Join InterContinental Bali Resort for a refreshing Christmas Day brunch by the poolside, offering a breathtaking ocean view backdrop. Indulge in a delectable spread featuring both international and local buffet selections, making it a perfect holiday feast for all tastes. (If it’s raining, brunch will be relocated to Taman Gita)

Time: 12.00 PM – 4.00 PM

Entertainment: DJ / Saxophonist

Prices: Rp650,000 ++ per pax | Rp300,000 ++ per kid (Kids aged 6 -11) | Complimentary for kids below age 6.

New Year’s Eve Dinner (31 December 2023)

New Year’s Eve Elegance at Bella Cucina

Ring in the New Year with an unforgettable evening at Bella Cucina. Join InterContinental Bali Resort for the New Year’s Eve Dinner featuring a delectable Mediterranean set menu paired with a complimentary bottle of Champagne. As you savour the culinary delights, immerse yourself in the enchanting ambience with live piano and a talented singer, making it a truly memorable start to the year ahead.

Time: 6.30 PM

Venue: Bella Lower level

Entertainment: Quartet Band

Price: Rp1,600,000 ++ per pax

——

—— Time: 6.30 PM

Venue: Bella Upper level

Entertainment: Live Piano & Singer

Prices: Rp1,600,000 ++ per pax | Rp5,000,000 ++ per pax (with a bottle of Champagne)

Farewell to the Feast at KO Restaurant

Delight in the resort’s Teppanyaki set menu while being entertained by the skilled chefs’ acrobatic and captivating live teppanyaki performance, ensuring a memorable and exciting start to the year.

Time: 6.00 PM – 8:00 PM (first seating) | 8.30 PM – onwards (second seating)

Prices: Rp1,200,000 per pax (first seating) | Rp1,600,000 ++ per pax (second seating)

New Year’s Eve Countdown (31st December 2023)

PARADISE EXTRAVAGANZA (Early Bird – Save 20 percent OFF Book by 16th Dec 2023)

Get ready to usher in the 2024 New Year with grandeur in the most extravagant way possible. Join InterContinental Bali Resort for a New Year’s Eve celebration that will transport you to the heart of the Indonesian Archipelago, where glamour and culture merge to create a truly dazzling countdown experience.

Time: 6.30 PM onwards

Venue: Imperial Grand Ballroom

Entertainment: Live Band | DJ | Dances

Prices: Rp1,500,000 ++ per pax | Rp750,000 ++ per kid (Kids aged 6 -11) | Complimentary for kids below age 6.

New Year’s Day Feast (1st January 2024)

Awakening Brunch at Bella Cucina

Embrace a new beginning and welcome the New Year 2024 with prosperity. Relish a delightful culinary experience featuring a tasteful selection of diverse Mediterranean favourites.

Time: 12.00 PM – 4.00 PM

Entertainment: Jazz quartet

Price: IDR 900,000++ per pax

