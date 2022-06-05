Emotional Foreigner Beats Parking Attendant 

A foreigner has been arrested on suspicion of beating a parking attendant after getting overly emotional over a motorbike care fee in Bintan Regency, Riau Islands.

Bintan Police Chief Assistant Commissioner of Police Tidar Wulung Dahono said the foreigner, initials FE, aged 35, was a refugee who was being accommodated at Bhadra Resort, Bintan Regency. He was arrested by members of the Gunung Kijang Police and has been named a suspect.

“The suspect assaulted an Indonesian citizen with the initials NR, 41, who worked as a parking attendant,” he said, accompanied by the Head of the Gunung Kijang Police Commissioner Adjutant Melky Sihombing and the Head of Public Relations of the Bintan Police, First Police Inspector Missyamsu Alson, on Friday 3rd June 2022.

According to Dahono, the abuse began when the victim met the suspect to collect a motorbike storage fee to cover four months, which totalled Rp200,000. However, the suspect refused to pay.

The victim then pushed the suspect’s motorbike with the aim of it not being left there again. This made the suspect emotional and he began to beat the victim repeatedly on the face and back.

“The victim had bruises on his face and left side of his back,” he said.

Following the incident, the suspect was arrested by the Gunung Kijang Police. He has been charged with article 351 paragraph 1 of the criminal code which carries a maximum imprisonment of two years and eight months.