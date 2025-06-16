Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach Celebrates 8th Anniversary Across Eight Neighbourhoods of Bali

The vibrant 5-star hotel now turns eight with a unique celebration across eight regencies and one city of Bali.

As Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach celebrates its 8th anniversary and its remarkable journey as a neighbourhood-inspired resort on the 16th of June 2025, the hotel is shining a spotlight on the unique charms of Bali’s eight regencies and one city through a curated series of social media content.

Showcasing stories from the hotel’s very own Neighbourhood Hosts (staff) hailing from across the island, these short-form visuals will invite guests and audiences alike to discover the rich heritage and landscapes of Bali that have shaped the resort’s vibrant character today — and perhaps inspire a destination or two for their next tropical adventure.

Staying true to its brand service culture of creativity, individuality, and neighbourhood discovery, this milestone celebration embraces the diversity of Bali, from the cultural heart of Gianyar to the coastal charm of Karangasem. Reaffirming the resort’s commitment to brand values, sustainable luxury, and personalised service, the past year has seen the property achieve several prestigious international accolades, including a place among the Top 4 Indonesia Resorts in the DestinAsian Readers’ Choice Awards 2024 and a nomination in the upcoming 2025 Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards.

“Celebrating our eighth amazing year, we chose to spotlight our connection with the nature, culture and communities that inspire our journey and shape the core values of our operations,” said Andreas Bergel, General Manager of Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach and Area General Manager for IHG Indonesia. “Each regency and city in Bali reflects a different personality of our resort — vibrant, distinct, and proudly rooted in neighbourhood stories.”

In Badung, the team will explore the island’s iconic surfing culture, while Gianyar offers a deep dive into traditional arts and handmade creations. Bangli will highlight the cool highlands and their famed Kintamani oranges, with Buleleng drawing attention to its thriving local coffee culture. The eastern regency of Karangasem focuses on underwater life and coral conservation, while Jembrana celebrates through the lively local festival of buffalo racing, known as Makepung. Tabanan invites guests to reconnect with nature through immersive rice field trekking, and Klungkung honours Bali’s cultural heritage with its intricate endek textile painting. Finally, the city of Denpasar will reveal its contemporary charm through a special music collaboration, exclusively curated for the resort by a Balinese musician, proudly representing the island’s dynamic creative scene.

Internally, the spirit of giving back continues through staff-led social responsibility initiatives, including visits to local orphanages, environmental clean-ups, and community donations.

This anniversary campaign will launch in June, primarily through social media, and will continue until the end of the year, making the second half of 2025 a truly exciting season of celebrations. Loyal guests and followers are invited to stay tuned and witness how Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach remains committed to delivering heartfelt experiences, growing stronger with each passing year — one neighbourhood, one guest, and one story at a time.