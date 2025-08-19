Mayapada Healthcare Strengthens Indonesia–India Relations in the Momentum of Both Nations’ Independence

Mayapada Healthcare Supports India Club Community in Holding a Friendship Concert Mayapada Hospital SWARA MERDEKA.

Mayapada Healthcare (PT Sejahteraraya Anugrahjaya Tbk) (IDX: SRAJ), a leading healthcare provider in Indonesia, continues to strengthen international friendship through various international collaboration initiatives in the health sector.

In the momentum of celebrating Indonesia’s Independence Day (17th of August) and India’s Independence Day (15th of August), Mayapada Healthcare not only presents international-standard medical services through collaboration with Apollo Hospitals India, but also celebrates the cultural closeness of the two nations through support for the Mayapada Hospital SWARA MERDEKA concert. This event becomes a symbol that health and art can go hand in hand to strengthen cross-cultural relations that have existed for more than seven decades.

As a form of celebration of Indonesia–India closeness, Mayapada Healthcare supported the largest Indian community in Indonesia, India Club, in organising the Mayapada Hospital SWARA MERDEKA, a friendship concert between the two nations to commemorate the Independence Day of both countries, Indonesia and India. This event was held at Gandhi Memorial International School (GMIS), Kemayoran, North Jakarta, in collaboration with the Embassy of India, featuring Charu Semwal, Indian Idol Finalist, and Indonesian singer, Wika Salim, presenting a collaborative stage that celebrated music, art, and cross-cultural togetherness.

President Director & CEO of Mayapada Healthcare, Navin Sonthalia, who was also present at this event, extended his congratulations on the Independence Day of both nations, while expressing hope that the good relations between Indonesia and India would continue to develop through the values of friendship, mutual cooperation, and the spirit of progress. He stated, “Tonight is not merely a concert; it is a meeting of hearts, cultures, and hopes. Cross-cultural collaborations like this are in line with the partnership of Mayapada Healthcare with Apollo Hospitals India to advance healthcare services in Indonesia. We believe that the progress of healthcare services also stems from active collaboration across nations. Today’s activity is one of Mayapada Healthcare’s initiatives to be present and introduce Mayapada Hospital as an international-standard healthcare provider for all communities, while at the same time building trust and interest among the Indian community and expatriates to make Mayapada Hospital their main choice for medical services in Indonesia.”

Meanwhile, Sandeep Chakravorty, Ambassador of India to Indonesia, who was also present, said, “This event is not just entertainment, but a symbol of unity and cultural appreciation of both nations, as well as a platform to strengthen the ties of the Indian community in Indonesia. Mayapada Healthcare not only improves access to quality healthcare services but also actively builds cross-cultural bridges that strengthen Indonesia–India relations. Through various strategic collaborations that have been carried out, Mayapada Healthcare increasingly affirms itself as a driver of international relations, creating positive synergy for society and the international community in Indonesia.”

Since 2023, Mayapada Healthcare and Apollo Hospitals India have established a strategic partnership for clinical collaboration covering knowledge transfer and expertise synergy (proctorship) to enrich clinical experience in handling complex cases for doctors and nurses, Continuing Medical Education (CME) programmes so that medical professionals always follow the latest clinical practices according to global standards, the implementation of innovations and technology such as Tele-Radiology, E-ICU, Artificial Intelligence, as well as the construction of Mayapada Apollo Batam International Hospital (MABIH) which will soon commence in the Batam Special Economic Zone (SEZ) for health at the end of 2025.

At the Mayapada Hospital SWARA MERDEKA concert, Mayapada Hospital also provided health services, including Eye Check-Up from Mayapada Eye Centre (MEC), prediabetes/diabetes risk screening with AI and blood sugar checks from Sugar Clinic Mayapada Hospital, vital sign checks, as well as medical teams and ambulances on standby to safeguard the health of all participants and organisers throughout the event.