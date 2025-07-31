Pediatric Specialists On Call 24/7 at Mayapada Hospital for Child Emergencies

Parents naturally worry when their child suddenly falls ill or faces a medical emergency. That’s why it’s important for them to know where to take their child for immediate care.

Mayapada Hospital offers 24/7 access to pediatric specialists, including at Mayapada Hospital South Jakarta, where emergency cases such as foreign object ingestion, digestive issues, seizures, fever, and asthma attacks can be treated promptly.

One of the most common pediatric emergencies is when a child swallows a foreign object (corpus alienum), which can obstruct or injure the digestive tract. Such cases require swift action by an on-site pediatric specialist available 24 hours a day, often in coordination with an anesthesiologist if surgery is needed.

One of the pediatricians on 24-hour duty, Dr. Eva Jeumpa Soelaeman, Sp.A(K)—who practices at Mayapada Hospital South Jakarta and Kuningan—explains,

“If a child swallows a foreign object, parents should first try the Heimlich maneuver by patting the child’s back. If the child shows signs of shortness of breath or becomes weak, bring them to the hospital immediately.”

Dr. Eva once treated a 4-year-old boy who had swallowed a 1,000-rupiah coin that had not passed after four hours. “To reduce risk, we performed a minimally painful endoscopy using a camera-equipped tube to remove the coin without major surgery,” she said.

The procedure was assisted by a pediatric anesthesiologist and involved Dr. Amalia Evianti, Sp.Rad(K), a consultant pediatric radiologist practicing at Mayapada Hospital South Jakarta and Kuningan. “Children require special handling to help them relax, which is essential for accurate diagnosis. Surgery may be considered if there’s a potential blockage in the digestive tract,” she explained.

Thanks to the collaboration between experienced pediatric specialists and subspecialists, the procedure took only 15 minutes and was successful—carried out with a child-friendly approach to ensure the young patient remained calm throughout.

In addition to foreign object ingestion, Mayapada Hospital South Jakarta’s Pediatric Emergency unit also handles other urgent conditions such as febrile seizures, breathing difficulties, diarrhoea, and dehydration. Services meet international standards and can be accessed by calling 150990 or via the Emergency Call button on the MyCare app by Mayapada Hospital.

Dr. Fiktorius Kuludong, MM, Hospital Director of Mayapada Hospital South Jakarta, stated, “We understand that pediatric emergencies can happen at any time. That’s why we have pediatric specialists and subspecialists on call 24 hours a day—available through our outpatient clinic from 8:00 AM to 9:00 PM, and through our emergency services from 8:00 PM to 8:00 AM—to ensure your child receives prompt and appropriate care.”

Dr. Fiktor added, “Our Pediatric Emergency service at Mayapada Hospital South Jakarta operates under our Joint Commission International (JCI) accreditation. For pediatric emergencies specifically, our ER is designed with animated themes to make children feel less afraid. Our entire medical team is dedicated to a patient-centered approach, always prioritizing patient safety and patient comfort.”

The Pediatric Emergency service is part of the Pediatric Center at Mayapada Hospital South Jakarta, a comprehensive children’s care unit supported by pediatric specialists and subspecialists. The center can manage a wide range of conditions, including allergies, autoimmune diseases, digestive disorders, kidney problems, childhood cancers, pediatric heart disease, infections, pediatric radiology, eye exams, and even surgical procedures.

The Pediatric Center also offers care for children with special needs, such as dyslexia, learning difficulties, and autism. For service reservations, contact the call center at 150770 or use the MyCare app.

Stay informed about Mayapada Hospital’s healthcare services through the Health Articles & Tips feature and monitor your wellness via the Personal Health section in the MyCare app. Download the app now and start earning reward points for discounts on services at all Mayapada Hospital locations.