Mayapada Hospital Surabaya Promotes Fast Recovery Through Advanced Technology and ERAS Protocol

Mayapada Hospital Surabaya (MHSB), part of the Mayapada Healthcare network (IDX: SRAJ), once again affirms its position as a leading orthopaedic centre in East Java and Eastern Indonesia.

Supported by Bank Mayapada as part of the Mayapada Group ecosystem, MHSB held an educational forum entitled “Behind the Looking Glass of Robotic Knee Surgery” at the JW Marriott Hotel Surabaya. This forum highlighted MHSB’s excellence in delivering fast and precise post-operative recovery through the combination of the VELYS™ Robotic-Assisted Solution, the application of the Enhanced Recovery After Surgery (ERAS) protocol, and the synergy of a multidisciplinary team of doctors handling various complex orthopaedic cases.

Hospital Director of Mayapada Hospital Surabaya – Dr Bona Fernando, BSc, M.D., FISQua, stated, “Today’s event is part of Mayapada Hospital Surabaya’s commitment to providing the best and most modern orthopaedic services, as well as expanding public health literacy in East Java and Eastern Indonesia on the importance of a holistic approach in orthopaedic care. The speed of recovery and accuracy of results are highly determined by a combination of technology, team expertise, and a comprehensive recovery system. We also share the experience of how the Orthopaedic Centre at Mayapada Hospital Surabaya has an Orthopaedic Board consisting of orthopaedic specialists and sub-specialists who actively collaborate in handling various complex orthopaedic cases, ensuring that each patient receives personal, precise, and safe treatment. We are confident that these three aspects strengthen the position of Mayapada Hospital Surabaya as a pioneer hospital in robotic orthopaedic service innovation in Eastern Indonesia.”

This event is part of the MAYAPADA INSPIRE (Mayapada International Networks for Surgical Practice, Innovation, and Robotic Excellence) series, a knowledge transfer and expertise synergy (proctorship) programme regularly conducted by bringing in leading international orthopaedic experts, such as Dr K J Reddy, MS (PGI), DNB, FRCS(UK), FRCS(Ortho), Chief Joint Replacement and Arthroscopic Surgeon at Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills Hyderabad, India; Dr Rodrigo Diaz, Global Franchise Medical Director, Orthopaedics Johnson & Johnson MedTech; and Dr Michael Yam Gui Jie, Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon (Trauma and Adult Reconstruction) at Tan Tok Seng Hospital.

Affirming the commitment to collaboration with world-class partners, Navin Sonthalia, President Director & CEO of Mayapada Healthcare, who was also present at the event, conveyed, “Proctorship with expert doctors from various countries, and the adoption of the latest technology at MHSB, supports Mayapada Healthcare’s strategic mission to expand access to international-standard services for all Indonesian people.”

The forum was presented with a talk show session and interactive discussion with speakers Prof Dr Dr Dwikora Novembri Utomo, Sp.OT(K), as Chairman of the Orthopaedic Board of Mayapada Healthcare, and Prof Dr Dr Nicolaas C. Budhiparama, PhD (LUMC, NL), SpOT(K), FICS, as Orthopaedic Surgery Consultant and President of the Asia Pacific Orthopaedic Association (APOA).

The event was also supported by patient testimonials who had successfully recovered quickly after undergoing TKR procedures at Mayapada Hospital Surabaya, leading to significant improvements in quality of life.

Prof Nicolaas also expressed his views on the strategic role of Prof Dwikora, particularly in the success of the Advanced TKR procedure at MHSB. “The success of Advanced TKR at MHSB is not only rooted in robotic technology but also in the leadership of Prof Dwikora. Under his direction, technology adoption, multidisciplinary collaboration, and the ERAS protocol are optimally integrated, resulting in safe, comfortable care that is focused on the best outcomes. The presence of hip and knee sub-specialists at Mayapada Hospital Surabaya is a crucial expertise factor to ensure that every TKR procedure is carried out with anatomical precision, appropriate implant selection, and optimal recovery strategies. He is one of the best orthopaedic experts in Indonesia with international recognition,” said Prof Nicolaas.

At Mayapada Hospital Surabaya, the advanced TKR procedure is supported by the VELYS™ Robotic-Assisted Solution from Johnson & Johnson MedTech, enabling more precise and accurate actions, speeding up recovery, and reducing the risk of revision by more than 30 per cent.

This technology is the first to be available in East Java and Eastern Indonesia, allowing patients to stand within six hours and return home within 24 hours after the procedure.

As part of the series of events, Mayapada Hospital Surabaya also offered various free health checks to introduce its superior services to participants. Visitors could take part in AI screening, HbA1C checks, abdominal ultrasound peek, prostate cancer risk screening, ECG, doctor consultations, and orthopaedic examinations such as postural checks and knee health checks.

These services further emphasise MHSB’s commitment to providing comprehensive, international-standard healthcare through its seven Centres of Excellence, namely the Cardiovascular Centre, Oncology Centre, Tahir Neuroscience Centre, Gastrohepatology Centre, Orthopaedic Centre, Uro-Nephrology Centre, and the Sugar Clinic, which serves as a health hub for all groups to detect prediabetes and diabetes risks, offer comprehensive diabetes management, and provide lifestyle guidance to maintain a healthy metabolism.