The Rising Trend of Weight-loss Surgery, Are You a Candidate for Bariatric Surgery?

Obesity is not just a health risk, but it can also increase the risk of diabetes, heart disease, cancer, and other diseases that can interfere with productivity and quality of life.

That is why many people are looking for effective solutions to lose weight while improving their health, such as the one that has recently emerged, namely Bariatric Surgery. For those of you who live in Indonesia and are considering Bariatric Surgery, understand some important things about this surgery and find out about hospitals in Indonesia that are trusted and have a track record of success in performing bariatric surgery.

Is It the Solution You’ve Been Seeking? Learn About the Criteria You Must Meet

As conveyed by Dr. dr. Errawan Wiradisuria, SpB.Subsp.BD(K), M.Kes, a Surgical Specialist Consultant for Digestive Surgery at Mayapada Hospital, South Jakarta and Kuningan, Bariatric Surgery is often recommended by doctors to overcome obesity and improve comorbidities. such as hypertension, diabetes mellitus, gallstones, severe snoring, heart problems, shortness of breath, varicose veins, infertility, arthritis in the knees, to hormonal imbalance.

Bariatric Surgery can overcome these comorbidities and improve the body’s metabolism so that obesity complaints disappear and weight loss becomes a bonus for patients. “Weight loss after Bariatric Surgery can occur rapidly within the first one to three months. However, the stomach can enlarge again by about 30 percent, if not balanced with exercise and a good diet,” said Dr. Errawan.

Before deciding whether someone is suitable for this procedure, the doctor will consider a number of medical indications that must be met. “Bariatrics can only be followed by those who have a Body Mass Index (BMI) above 35. But it can also be done by those with a BMI of 30 who have comorbidities. For those who have a history of diabetes for 10 years and have not succeeded with medication, bariatric procedures can still be performed at a BMI of 27.5.” added Dr. Errawan.

Then, Prof. Dr. dr. Reno Rudiman, MSc, SpB-Subsp BD (K), FICS, FCSI, a Surgical Specialist Consultant for Digestive Surgery from Mayapada Hospital Bandung explained in simple terms how Bariatric Surgery is performed. “This procedure is performed by changing the structure of the digestive tract which functions to limit food intake while influencing the hormones that regulate hunger and appetite. Surgery is performed using minimally invasive laparoscopic techniques, with small incisions of 5, 11, or 12 millimeters, so that the recovery process is faster.”

Bariatric surgery is performed by removing around 65-70 percent of the stomach so that the stomach’s capacity is significantly reduced so that the patient becomes full faster. “This method is usually applied to patients with a BMI below 50. Above that, doctors must think again about accompanying actions that can be performed together with bariatric surgery to maximize weight loss,” Dr. Reno added.

Meanwhile, Bariatric Surgery is not recommended for patients with several conditions such as a history of cancer, heart disease, stroke, post-catheterization, severe bipolar, or patients with poor functional status because they are considered unfit to undergo Bariatric procedures.

Life After Bariatric Surgery

According to dr. Anita Hartono, Sp.B-KBD, a Surgical Specialist Consultant for Digestive Surgery from Mayapada Hospital Surabaya, the patient’s mental and psychological readiness is an important factor before undergoing bariatric surgery. She stated, “This procedure brings major changes to eating patterns, which require long-term commitment. Therefore, if the patient is not mentally ready, bariatric procedures should be postponed until they are truly ready.”

Every patient who undergoes Bariatric Surgery must be willing to commit to adopting a healthier lifestyle and maintaining their weight. Patients can consult a nutritionist who will help with the process of changing their eating patterns. “In terms of food, patients need to follow the appropriate eating instructions from the nutritionist, the fluids consumed must also be sufficient because patients can only consume food in small portions. So they have to eat more often,” she added.

Multivitamins must also be consumed according to the rules. Avoid spicy, sour, and sugary foods, and increase protein-rich foods, such as eggs, chicken breast, and fish. She recommends consuming carbonated drinks, alcohol, and smoking. Dr. Anita suggests avoiding drinking using a straw because the volume of the liquid is not measurable compared to when drinking directly, so it is feared that the liquid will enter too much for the stomach portion which has shrunk. Regular exercise is also recommended to burn fat that is still in the body. The types of exercise that can be done can be aerobic, such as walking, cycling, or swimming.

Preparing for Surgery: How to Know It’s Time and Where to Turn

This bariatric surgery may be a solution for you in overcoming obesity, and improving comorbidities and metabolism. However, to be sure, you can consult with expert and experienced doctors such as Dr. Errawan, Dr. Reno, and Dr. Anita, as well as other doctors who practice at the Gastrohepatology Center Mayapada Hospital.

