Often Mistaken for “Angina Pectoris,” It Could Be a Sign of a Heart Attack. How Can You Tell the Difference?

Many people often mistake chest pain accompanied by cold sweats for “angina pectoris,” but it could actually be a sign of a heart attack or even heart failure, which requires immediate medical attention.

To determine the exact cause, Mayapada Hospital offers a Chest Pain Unit that can assess the exact cause of your chest pain.

According to Dr Aron Husink, Sp.JP (K), FIHA, a Consultant Interventional Cardiologist at Mayapada Hospital Tangerang, understanding the differences between angina pectoris, a heart attack, and heart failure is important to determine the appropriate treatment. The three can be distinguished by their symptoms and causes.

“Angina pectoris is chest pain caused by reduced blood flow to the heart muscle due to narrowing of the coronary arteries. This condition generally does not cause permanent damage, but it is an early sign of heart problems. The symptoms are similar to a heart attack, but are shorter and improve with medication and rest,” explained Dr Aron.

Meanwhile, a heart attack (myocardial infarction) occurs when blood flow to the heart muscle is interrupted due to a blockage in a coronary artery, and can cause permanent damage. “Typical symptoms include severe chest pain that radiates to the arm, neck, jaw, or back, accompanied by cold sweats, nausea, and shortness of breath. The pain does not improve with rest and requires immediate treatment with stent placement or thrombolytic therapy,” explained Dr Aron.

Conversely, heart failure occurs when the heart is unable to pump blood effectively. Symptoms include shortness of breath, leg swelling, extreme fatigue, and decreased ability to function over time. “This condition is generally triggered by a history of heart attack, hypertension, or heart valve and muscle disorders, and requires long-term treatment with medication, lifestyle changes, and intervention,” explained Dr Aron.

