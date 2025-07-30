Construction of Mayapada Hospital Jakarta Timur Enters Final Phase

Mayapada Healthcare (PT Sejahteraraya Anugrahjaya Tbk) (IDX: SRAJ) held a topping-off ceremony for the construction of Mayapada Hospital Jakarta Timur (MHJT)—its 8th hospital unit designed with a modern concept to provide world-class healthcare services in Jakarta Garden City (JGC), Cakung.

The topping-off event marked the completion of the building’s main structure and the beginning of the final phase of development. Mayapada Hospital Jakarta Timur is targeted for completion by the end of 2025 and expected to begin operations in the second quarter of 2026.

The ceremony was attended by Jonathan Tahir, President Commissioner of Mayapada Healthcare; Navin Sonthalia, President Director & CEO of Mayapada Healthcare; along with the company’s board of directors and executive team.

Navin Sonthalia emphasized that the topping-off marked a significant milestone in the development of Mayapada Hospital Jakarta Timur. He stated,

“This ceremony represents Mayapada Healthcare’s strong commitment to completing a modern hospital in a strategic location to improve accessibility for the public. We recognize that good access plays a crucial role in improving quality of life. As our first unit in East Jakarta, MHJT is designed to be a flagship hospital that not only serves residents of East Jakarta and surrounding areas, but also meets the medical and occupational safety needs of nearby industrial zones. We believe MHJT will make it easier and more convenient for the community to access world-class healthcare close to where they live and work.”

Navin also highlighted the importance of continuing strategic collaborations with international partners such as Apollo Hospitals India to ensure MHJT delivers care that meets global standards.

“At MHJT, we will once again implement our successful international collaboration with Apollo Hospitals India, as we have in other Mayapada Hospital units. This partnership focuses on knowledge transfer, strengthening the competencies of our medical professionals, and utilising advanced technology,” he explained.

Echoing this, Jonathan Tahir, President Commissioner of Mayapada Healthcare, stated that the construction of MHJT reflects Mayapada Healthcare’s ongoing commitment to strengthening long-term healthcare infrastructure that delivers real impact.

“The development of MHJT is part of Mayapada Healthcare’s expansion strategy to build hospitals in strategic regions across Indonesia, all offering globally competitive service standards. Our active collaboration with international partners like Apollo Hospitals India will also serve as a strong foundation for MHJT to become a flagship hospital that meets global standards while remaining relevant to local needs,” Jonathan added.

Furthermore, the collaboration with Apollo Hospitals India forms an integral part of Mayapada Healthcare’s ongoing sustainable growth phase. The Mayapada Apollo Batam International Hospital (MABIH) project, located in the Batam Special Economic Zone (SEZ), is progressing and is scheduled to break ground by the end of 2025. Additionally, in June 2025, Mayapada Healthcare began construction of Tower 3 of Mayapada Hospital South Jakarta (MHJS)—an expansion of its flagship hospital, which will become the largest and most extensive private hospital complex in Indonesia.

Situated on 1.5 hectares of land in the heart of Jakarta Garden City, Cakung, Mayapada Hospital Jakarta Timur is set to become a modern, integrated healthcare center ready to serve the community with a capacity of over 100 beds. The eight-story hospital will feature a wide range of modern facilities, including a Catheterization Laboratory (Cath Lab) to enable rapid response to critical conditions such as heart attacks, strokes, and trauma—particularly important for the surrounding industrial zones and densely populated neighborhoods.

MHJT is easily accessible thanks to its integration with major city toll roads and the Jakarta Outer Ring Road (JORR), as well as public transportation, making it a highly strategic location as a regional referral center. As part of the Mayapada Healthcare network, the hospital will also strengthen a collaborative healthcare ecosystem based on multidisciplinary medical teams, cutting-edge technology, and a patient-centered approach to personalised care.

Following the topping-off and leading up to the hospital’s official opening, Mayapada Healthcare will collaborate with Modernland to hold a series of health-promoting and preventive activities throughout the Jakarta Garden City area. These include health screenings, educational events, and community engagement programs. These initiatives reflect Mayapada Healthcare’s commitment to introducing MHJT as an integrated health center and a part of everyday community life—even before the hospital officially begins operations.