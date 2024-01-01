The Ungasan sky roared to life with the pulsating beats and electrifying energy of the 2023 Djakarta Warehouse Project – otherwise known as DWP – as it celebrated its 15th anniversary, once again at the iconic Garuda Wisnu Kencana (GWK) Cultural Park.

Djakarta Warehouse Project XV, the three-day extravaganza, held from 8th to 10th December 2023, marked a monumental year for DWP, delivering an experience that was bigger, livelier, and louder than ever before.

The inception of Djakarta Warehouse Project dates back to 2008 when it originated as a mere club event held at the renowned Blowfish club in Jakarta, initially known as Blowfish Warehouse Project. Throughout its 15-year run, the festival continues to embrace a fundamental aspect of Indonesia’s identity – diversity. It provides a platform for an extensive array of sub-genres within the dance music category across various stages, this year with ʻNeon Jungle’, ʻCosmic Station’, ʻThe Darker Side’, ʻMonstercat’, and of course, the centrepiece of the festival, ‘Garuda Land’.

Prior to this year, DWP had consistently taken place in Jakarta with the single exception of its 10th anniversary. However, the decision to return to Bali for its 15th anniversary proved to be a fitting and significant move. The vast 60-hectare layout of GWK Cultural Park, surrounded by its picturesque white hills, provided an ideal setting for the musical spectacle. It allowed for the strategic placement of the three stages to ensure an enclosed music experience, though requiring quite a walk in between each of them.

The iconic bird-shaped main stage that is ʻGaruda Land’, draws inspiration from Indonesia’s coat of arms, the Garuda Pancasila. It underwent a significant expansion for DWP XV, creating a larger and more dynamic platform for the performers. Living up to its reputation of prominence, the festival pulled out all the stops to ensure an all-around experience for the attendees. Complimentary to its scenic venue, the overall stage work was nothing short of exceptional, enhancing the visual spectacle and contributing to a truly immersive experience.

DWP XV presented a star-studded lineup from the get-go, captivating the audience with a diverse range of artists and musical genres. While numerous amazing artists graced the festival, the main headliners from each day took centre stage, delivering unforgettable performances. Day 1 featured headliners such as Oliver Heldens, Alesso, Steve Angello, and Sebastian Ingrosso. Day 2 showcased performances by Cheat Codes, Alok, and DJ Snake. The anticipation reached its peak on Day 3 with headliners Galantis, Fisher, and the highly awaited David Guetta, who closed the festival by treating the crowd to a new track, leaving a lasting impression on the enthusiastic audience.

The anticipation for DWP XV was palpable, and the traffic both before and after the event attested to its unparalleled popularity. Prior to the entrance, festival-goers might encounter numerous vendors selling tickets along the sidewalk, in hopes of capitalising from the potential walk-in visitors. Due to the influx of attendees, local taxi and bike services strategically positioned themselves near the exit at the end of each day, ready to accommodate the surge of festival-goers. Upon further inquiries, several local transportation providers reported completing a daily average of five trips for cars and ten for bikes within the area during the duration of the festival.

Accommodations within a close radius of GWK Cultural Park found themselves fully booked and in high demand throughout the festival dates, further highlighting the significant impact of the event on local hospitality. Recognising the festival’s massive draw, numerous establishments strategically partnered with DWP, catering to the influx of attendees by offering exclusive three-day packages. This collaborative approach allowed hotels to tailor their services to the specific needs of festival-goers, contributing to a seamless and accommodating experience for those attending DWP XV.

The festival drew in an international crowd, with many festival-goers proudly waving their home country flags as they revelled in the performances. A considerable number of them were first-time visitors. Dennis from Germany, for example, made the spontaneous decision to attend all three days despite never having heard of the festival before. Dennis had been staying in Bali for a couple of months prior to the event. When asked where he had heard about DWP XV, he mentions stumbling upon it when he “Googled events in Bali for December.” Interestingly, he did not have any particular artists in mind that he wanted to see, opting to join the festival purely by chance.

Fellow first-time attendees, Salvina and Lia from Russia, on the other hand, chose to participate in only the last day of the festival, with a specific focus on the entertainment lineup for Day 3. Their primary objective was to catch the performances of Anfisa Letyago and David Guetta. Having travelled to Bali for the holidays, they expressed their positive impressions of the festival, describing it as “really good, you know. There are a lot of places where we can buy something or get entertainment. We liked it.”

As mentioned by Salvina and Lia, the festival boasted an array of food, drink, and alcohol options, providing festival-goers with a gastronomic adventure in the midst of the music scene. These options were subject to purchasing through their token system, utilising bracelet tickets, streamlining transactions and enhancing the overall convenience of the festival experience. For attendees looking to give their legs a break after hours of dancing and standing during the performances, a designated seating area at the food court offered a welcome retreat.

In addition to the beats and feats, multiple unique booths were present at the attendees’ disposal. The varieties included printed photo booths to capture memorable moments with friends, a massage station to provide relief from the fatigue of festivities, face painting and hairdo stations to enhance the festival attire with a touch of glam, and even a hair wash station for them to freshen up and free their locks from the dust and sweat accumulated during the fun-filled event.

A stroll around the venue would reveal a mixed stash of diverse clothing styles among the festival-goers. Some adorned casual and comfortable wear, while others took on the extra mile in elaborate attire reminiscent of festivals such as Coachella. This diversity added a touch of fashion and individuality to the already vibrant atmosphere. Luckily for those in attendance, despite the usual seasonal forecasts anticipating rain, the weather throughout the three-day event proved to be ideal. Not a single drop to dampen the spirits – nor the outfits – of the festival-goers.

All in all, the 2023 Djakarta Warehouse Project XV at GWK Cultural Park in Bali was an unforgettable celebration of music, culture, and unity. As the festival continues to grow, its 15th anniversary poses as a milestone to reflect on how far it has gone from its humble beginnings in 2008 as a club event in Jakarta. With the core mission still rooted in its heart, DWP has evolved into a globally recognised festival celebrating Indonesia’s identity through diversity. This year’s return to the Island of the Gods was strategic in all aspects, successfully captivating an international crowd, and creating a memorable experience for all. The festival’s success was reflected in the joyous spirits of participants, ensuring that DWP XV left a lasting impression on both seasoned as well as first-time festival-goers.